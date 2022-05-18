BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,100+ Pulp and Paper Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the pulp and paper manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,100 pulp and paper companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized pulp and paper manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Pulp and Paper Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The last few years have seen a surge in the paper recycling market, with demand increasing at a CAGR of more than 7-8% in developing countries. India, China, and Brazil have been at the forefront of the growth of the paper recycling market due to rapid urbanization and the growth of the middle-class population.

The impact of COVID-19 has been widespread across many industries, and the demand for paper products, combined with supply chain issues, has led to market fluctuations. The impact of factories closing during lockdown has also made it harder for manufacturers to reorient themselves once things have opened up again. Returning to normal is a challenge in the paper industry but one that is expected to normalize soon.

Pulp and Paper Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private pulp and paper manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

International Paper

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings

WestRock

Oji Holdings

DS Smith

Specialized Manufacturers:

Pratt Industries Inc.

Key Products: paperboard products

Nordpack GmbH

Key Products: paperboard products

Eson Pac AB

Key Products: coated paper

Empresas CMPC S.A.

Key Products: paperboard products

Canfor Corporation

Key Products: paperboard products, kraft paper products

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's pulp and paper manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Pulp and Paper Product Categories:

Groundwood and Wood Pulp Manufacturers

Toilet Paper Manufacturers

Office Paper Manufacturers

Napkin and Tissue Manufacturers

Top Paperboard Categories:

Cardboard Stock Manufacturers

Folding Boxboard Stock Manufacturers

Container Board Stock Manufacturers

Other Paperboard Manufacturers

