Sumitomo Corporation Andes and Promigas Enter Agreement to Accelerate Hydrogen Mobility in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Corporation Andes S.A.S. (SCAN), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's largest traders and investors in goods and services, together with Promigas, a leading energy distributor and transporter in South America, announced today their intent to collaborate on the development of Hydrogen mobility solutions in Colombia.
The purpose of this agreement is to establish a collaboration between the two companies to assess the opportunities related to hydrogen mobility within the Colombian marketplace. This includes studying and analyzing the market for developing a Proof of Concept, and then analyzing the potential of a commercially viable solution for the transportation and logistics sectors within the country.
"We are excited to begin this collaboration with Promigas, a widely-respected company and trusted partner within the energy industry," said Takahiro Saito, President, Sumitomo Corporation Andes. "I believe that Sumitomo's vast global network and resources, paired with Promigas' operational excellence and local knowledge, will make this collaboration a success."
"It is an honor to join forces with a global organization so rich in history, values and experience," said Mr. Juan Manuel Rojas Payán, President, Promigas. "Hydrogen is leading the revolution in mobility transformation, and our combined experience brings the right kind of resources together to create real, scalable solutions for the future mobility industry in Colombia, and even beyond."
Sumitomo Corporation in the Americas has emerged as a strong supporter of hydrogen technology, especially in the mobility space. Last year, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas invested in OneH2, a hydrogen production and distribution company providing fuel for immediate use, primarily for forklifts, throughout the United States. The company also joined the Japanese Hydrogen Forum, which is comprised of a group of leading Japanese affiliated companies with hydrogen businesses in the U.S. that are intent on providing the latest information regarding technology and policy in hydrogen energy sectors, including state-of-art integrated hydrogen solutions to support the adoption from governments throughout the country. Promigas has a proven track-record connecting markets in Peru and Colombia to stable energy sources and generating value through responsible environmental management.
Experience aside, both companies are rooted in values that go beyond business objectives and share the same vision of enriching society through sustainable development.
Established in 1996, Sumitomo Corporation Andes S.A.S. (SCAN) has offices in Bogota, Colombia; Lima, Peru; and Quito, Ecuador. SCAN is a part of Sumitomo Corporation's group companies in South America, collaborating with sister companies in this region such as SC Brazil, SC Argentina and SC Chile. As part of Sumitomo Corporation's global network, which comprises over 130 offices in over 60 countries and regions, SCAN is able to bring the best solutions and global resources to its partners and customers.
SCAN operates in a variety of business fields including agriculture, chemicals, metals and automotive, among others. The company is committed to creating and implementing innovative business opportunities to meet customer and societal needs, making good on the company's mission of enriching lives and the world. For more information, visit www.sumitomocorp.com.
For more than 45 years, Promigas has been connecting markets to sources of energy and generating value through responsible environmental management, always committed to sustainable development. This is how the company has led the natural gas revolution in Colombia and Peru. Promigas manages 21 companies dedicated to the transportation and distribution of natural gas, LNG, energy distribution and integrated solutions for industry. For more information, visit www.promigas.com.
SOURCE Sumitomo Corporation of Americas
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.