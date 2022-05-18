SUNY Upstate Medical University Auyon Ghosh MD, MPH, to be presented with $50,000 Partnership Research Grant from American Thoracic Society and Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, is pleased to announce the American Thoracic Society (ATS)/Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Grant awardee, Auyon Ghosh MD, MPH, for his proposal "Gene expression signatures of extrapulmonary sarcoidosis."
Dr. Ghosh's project will look to identify possible genes, particularly from a part of the cell machinery called mitochondria, that could be associated with multiorgan sarcoidosis. "I'm hopeful that this project and my future work will help people with sarcoidosis for years to come," says Dr. Ghosh. "I am so honored to be this year's recipient of the ATS/FSR Partnership Grant. This award will help fund an exciting project that will investigate understudied aspects of sarcoidosis and provide me vital support as an early career physician-scientist studying this debilitating disease."
FSR seeks partnership opportunities with organizations that share their passion for improving the lives of those impacted by sarcoidosis. FSR is proud to partner with the ATS to provide early career researchers the financial support to gather pilot data and pursue innovative research projects. This grant makes it possible for researchers to pursue early-stage research essential in establishing career independence and in obtaining larger grant funding in the future.
"FSR is pleased to partner with ATS in order to provide funding support for this important research project. Collaborations like this one are vital to accelerating research in sarcoidosis," said Mary McGowan, FSR's CEO. "We look forward to the critical learnings that will stem from Dr. Ghosh's research efforts."
To learn more about FSR's research, please visit https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/fsr-grants/
About Sarcoidosis
Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.
About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)
Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org
