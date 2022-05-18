Global Osteoarthritis (IA Injections, NSAIDs & Analgesics) Market Research Report 2022-2026 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Sanofi

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Osteoarthritis Market (IA Injections, NSAIDs & Analgesics): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global osteoarthritis market revenues are forecasted to touch US$12.14 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.84% for the period spanning 2022 to 2026.
Factors such as increasing occurrence of osteoarthritis, growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure per capita, growing obese population and improving consumer confidence index are expected to drive the market growth.
However, growth of the industry would be challenged by associated business risk, patient health-associated risk and stringent regulations. A few notable trends include growth in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, progressing product pipeline, advancement in osteoarthritis treatments and growth in online pharmaceutical sales.
The global osteoarthritis market by treatment type is segmented into categories i.e. IA Injections (corticosteroids and HA) and Drugs (NSAIDs & Analgesics). Among them, IA injections held the largest share of the industry revenues due to growth in prevalence of joint disorders across the world.
The fastest growing regional market is North America. The growth was supported by growth in geriatric population, surge in HA injections demand, rise in sports injuries and development in e-commerce industry. The U.S. is the largest market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.
The company profiles of leading players i.e. Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A. are also presented in detail.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Causes
1.3 Symptoms
1.4 Diagnosis
1.5 Treatment
2. Global Osteoarthritis Market Analysis
2.1 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value
2.2 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast
2.3 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value by Anatomy Type
2.3.1 Global Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value
2.3.2 Global Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast
2.3.3 Global Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value by Region
2.4 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value by Treatment Type
2.4.1 Global Osteoarthritis IA Injections Market Value
2.4.2 Global Osteoarthritis IA Injections Market Value Forecast
2.4.3 Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value
2.4.4 Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value Forecast
2.4.5 Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value by Type
2.4.6 Global Osteoarthritis NSAIDs Market Value
2.4.7 Global Osteoarthritis NSAIDs Market Value Forecast
2.4.8 Global Osteoarthritis Analgesics Market Value
2.4.9 Global Osteoarthritis Analgesics Market Value Forecast
2.4.10 Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value by Route of Administration
2.4.11 Global Osteoarthritis Parenteral Drugs Market Value
2.4.12 Global Osteoarthritis Parenteral Drugs Market Value Forecast
2.4.13 Global Osteoarthritis Oral Drugs Market Value
2.4.14 Global Osteoarthritis Oral Drugs Market Value Forecast
2.5 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value by Distribution Channels
2.6 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value by Region
3. Regional Osteoarthritis Market Analysis
3.1 North America
3.1.1 North America Osteoarthritis Market Value
3.1.2 North America Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast
3.1.3 North America Osteoarthritis Market Value by Anatomy Type
3.1.4 North America Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value
3.1.5 North America Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast
3.1.6 North America Osteoarthritis Market Value by Country
3.1.7 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Market Value
3.1.8 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast
3.1.9 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Market Value by Treatment Type
3.1.10 The U.S. Osteoarthritis IA Injections Market Value
3.1.11 The U.S. Osteoarthritis IA Injections Market Value Forecast
3.1.12 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value
3.1.13 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value Forecast
3.1.14 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value by Type
3.1.15 The U.S. Osteoarthritis NSAIDs Market Value
3.1.16 The U.S. Osteoarthritis NSAIDs Market Value Forecast
3.1.17 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Analgesics Market Value
3.1.18 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Analgesics Market Value Forecast
3.2 Europe
3.3 Asia-Pacific
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Inclining Occurrence of Osteoarthritis
4.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population
4.1.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure per Capita
4.1.4 Growing Obese Population
4.1.5 Improving Consumer Confidence Index
4.2 Key Trends and Developments
4.2.1 Growth in Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditures
4.2.2 Progressing Product Pipeline
4.2.3 Advancement in Osteoarthritis Treatments
4.2.4 Growth in Online Pharmaceutical Sales
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Associated Business Risk
4.3.2 Patient Health-Associated Risk
4.3.3 Stringent Regulations
5. Company Profiles
- Sanofi S.A.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Novartis AG
- Johnson & Johnson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2h3mlc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.