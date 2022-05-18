Everytale Debuts Everytalent, Automated Recruitment Tool Matching College Students and Employers

Platform addresses labor shortage by meeting hiring needs with qualified entry-level talent

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtual events company Everytale today announced the debut of a dynamic online recruitment tool called Everytalent, currently in beta. Powered by A.I., the platform assesses and identifies the skills and competencies of job candidates and matches them with jobs based on their assessment results. The tool also identifies areas of opportunity for job seekers and gives recommendations for turning these into areas of strength.

"Companies currently evaluate over 200 million students per year and spend $3,000 to $8,000 on average to recruit entry-level employees," notes Valeriy Makovetskiy, CEO of Everytale. "This raises a very obvious question: How can companies cut hiring costs without compromising the quality of job candidates? Everytalent addresses this challenge with a 3-step proprietary process that qualifies candidates before they apply for positions."

Added Makovetskiy: "Our mission with Everytalent is to create equal opportunities for diverse young talent around the world to find the very best job for themselves while also helping corporations decrease their hiring budgets by up to 82%."

In addition to this assessment tool, Everytalent offers:

Virtual career fairs created using the Everytale platform's unique, vibrant, and customized features, drawing participants from 520 partner universities from around the globe.

Post-assessment recommendations that allow job seekers to improve their skills and chances of being hired by participating companies.

Curated pools of applicants representing the top 1% of the most suitable candidates, creating immediate cost savings for hiring organizations.

Companies and organizations pay an annual subscription fee to participate on the Everytalent platform, and candidates from partner universities are able to participate at no cost.

"After the successful rollout of a custom virtual online hiring event for one of the world's largest companies, we realized that our 4K live broadcasting platform and advanced A.I. lend itself to the production of these types of hiring events on a global basis, and that is why we created Everytalent," said Makovetskiy. "We are excited to partner with over 70 global companies in the months ahead to help bring qualified candidates and well-known employers together simply and productively."

Founded in 2019, Everytale boasts a global user base of approximately a quarter million and growing after expanding to the U.S. late last year. It has raised nearly $4 million in funding from Nextouch, Starta Ventures, S7 Ventures, Vibranium Ventures, as well as several angel investors.

About Everytale

Everytale's virtual event platform offers event organizers, subject matter experts and event attendees the ability to create a wide range of effects and pair them with the content being shown. To maximize engagement, dynamic and specific experiences are predetermined and actively managed during events. Everytale is a simple-to-use 4K livestreaming experience powered by proprietary advanced A.I. Unique features include personalized event recommendations and engagement tools for audiences, live language translation, speech transcription, and 24/7 customer support and account management.

