GLP Capital Partners Releases 2021 ESG Report

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP Capital Partners (GCP), a registered U.S. investment manager focused on logistics real estate with $5 billion in assets under management, today announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This inaugural report showcases GCP's ongoing commitment to and progress toward sustainability.

"We are deeply committed to our sustainability principles and the plans they support," said GCP Chief Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director Alan Yang. "ESG has always been a foundational part of how we do business. Bringing transparency and formal discipline to our high standards will allow us to have an even greater impact on our world."

GCP's new report marks the progress made in 2021, the first full year with a sustainability strategic plan in place. A primary focus was developing a comprehensive platform for improvement and positioning the company for long-term success.

2021 ESG highlights:

Contacted 93 percent[1] of customers at the end of 2020, who provided whole-building data on energy usage, water usage, and other key metrics for 2021.

Created Tenant Design and Construction Guidelines that incorporate LEED, ENERGY STAR and sustainability metrics for future facilities and buildouts.

Achieved our first three ENERGY STAR certifications for three properties in GCP's operating portfolio, indicating those properties operate in the top quartile or better in the market in terms of efficiency.

Developed Environmental Management System (EMS, or Sustainability Management System) for capturing, tracking, and linking to relevant ESG information.

Completed portfolio review to identify solar power retrofit opportunities and began data collection, bidding process, and contract negotiations.

Implemented GCP Day of Giving employee activities in New York , Chicago , Santa Monica and Denver , resulting in 47,756 meals being donated or prepared to help area food banks.

Created a formal mentorship program with 100 percent employee participation.

Donated $459,800 to various charities through the GCP Foundation.

Initiated the process for GCP to participate in GRESB – a leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments – in 2022.

The complete report is available online: https://glpcp.com/our-impact/2021-gcp-esg-report/. For more information on GCP's impact, including a detailed overview of its Sustainability Principles & Policies efforts, visit: https://glpcp.com/our-impact/

About GLP Capital Partners (GCP)

GLP Capital Partners (GCP) is a registered investment adviser with over $5 billion in assets under management (AUM). GCP is focused on uncovering advantaged opportunities in logistics real estate, self-storage and related technologies. We bring together synergies across adjacent asset classes to provide risk-adjusted returns and long-term value to institutional investors. For more information, visit www.glpcp.com.

[1] Reflective of 28 customers from whom we requested 2021 data.

