Stagwell (STGW) Agencies Shine at the 26th Annual Webby Awards

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell STGW, the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today the winners, honorees and nominees of the 26th Annual Webby Awards, which celebrate the trends, insights and talent that define the future of internet excellence.
Agencies from the Stagwell network recognized this year include 72andSunny, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy, Doner, Hunter, Instrument, and Observatory.
"From social activism to sports to gaming to entertainment and more, our agencies proved once again how they are bridging creativity and technology to transform marketing for the better," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "We are grateful to the Webbys and all of the judges involved on these well-deserved recognitions and look forward to bringing more creative excellence to the digital world."
For a full list of Stagwell agency winners, honorees and nominees, see below:
Winners
72andSunny
NFL - Football is for Everyone
Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Real-Time Response 2022
Tinder Swipe Night: Killer Weekend
Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Use of Video or Moving Image 2022
Activision/Blizzard Call of Duty - Warzone in Paradise
Winner, Social, Best Influencer Endorsement 2022
Code and Theory
Nylon – Re-introducing an Iconic Publishing Brand
Winner, Websites and Mobile Sites, Magazine 2022
Doner
The Vitals: True Nurse Stories
Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical 2022
Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Branded Editorial Experience 2022
Hunter
Lilly Singh Celebrates Diwali Traditions and New Beginnings with Johnnie Walker
People's Voice Winner, Video, Short Form (Branded)
Behold Nick Offerman's most ambitious Father's Day gift to date – Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish
People's Voice Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Food & Beverage 2022
Honorees and Nominees
72andSunny
NFL - Football is for Everyone
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign 2022
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Social Video 2022
Tinder Swipe Night: Killer Weekend
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Video Campaign 2022
Nominee, Social, Best Social Campaign 2022
Ghosted Busters
Honoree, Websites and Mobile Sites, Weird 2022
NFL - As One: The Vince Lombardi Comeback
Nominee, Video, Sports (Branded) 2022
CKE - Hot and Hand-Breaded
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Media Strategy 2022
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Use of Social Media 2022
Adobe Premiere - Fantastic Voyage
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics 2022
Code and Theory
Giffords — Launching a Powerful Resource to Spark Action on Gun Violence
Honoree, Websites and Mobile Sites, Activism 2022
adidas – End Plastic Waste
Honoree, Advertising, Media & PR, Digital Campaign 2022
Elite Daily – Modern Storytelling for Bustle Digital Group Websites and Mobile Sites
Honoree, Cultural Blog/Website 2022
Honoree, Best Visual Design - Aesthetic 2022
Colle McVoy
Mask-Up Concert TV
Honoree, Video, Short Form (Branded) 2022
Luke Bryan Campaign
Honoree, Social, Culture & Lifestyle (Series & Campaigns) 2022
Hunter
Behold Nick Offerman's most ambitious Father's Day gift to date – Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish
Honoree, Advertising, Media & PR, Brand Strategy 2022
Honoree, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Launch 2022
Instrument
BankBlackUSA
Honoree, Websites and Mobile Sites, Activism 2022
Dropbox | For All Things Worth Saving
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Digital Campaign 2022
Observatory
A Future Begins
Nominee, Video, Animation (Branded) 2022
Nominee, Video, Music (Branded) 2022
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Sustainability & Environment 2022
About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
Contact: Beth Sidhu
beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com
+1. 202.423.4414
SOURCE Stagwell Inc.
