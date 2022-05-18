Cogeco Communications to Participate in the 2022 TD Securities Telecom & Media Conference

MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. CCA announced today that it will be participating in the TD Securities Telecom & Media Conference being held in Toronto, Ontario. As part of this conference Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Cogeco Communications Inc.'s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an interactive discussion on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).
A link to the live video webcast of the discussion will be available on Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/.
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. CCA is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. To learn more about Cogeco Communications' growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.
SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.
