The City of St. Louis, MO, named QuakeSmart Community by Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, Inc. (FLASH)

Gateway City becomes first in the nation to earn an honorary earthquake resilience designation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) named St. Louis, Missouri, as the first city in the United States to receive an honorary QuakeSmart Community Designation. The designation is part of FEMA's QuakeSmart education, awareness, and outreach program that guides businesses and organizations to take action to protect employees and customers from earthquake injury, prevent or reduce damage to buildings, and help ensure business continuity.
The FLASH Partnership chose the city for the designation based on high-performing scores on the ISO Building Code Effectiveness Grading Schedule (BCEGS) and Public Protection Classification (PPC®) as well as excellence in comprehensive business training, community outreach, integrated planning with the school system, establishment as a NOAA StormReady® Community, and overall leadership engagement.
"It is an honor to receive this designation, the first of its kind. It is a testimony to the work of our public safety agencies here in St. Louis in preparing our community and working to mitigate potential damages by future earthquakes here in St. Louis," said Commissioner of Emergency Management Sarah Russell.
"The City of St. Louis has demonstrated a profound commitment to preserving the safety and serving the needs of the most earthquake-exposed communities in the nation," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "On behalf of our Board of Directors and more than 100 partners, we are proud to recognize St. Louis' leadership for their dedication to advancing earthquake resilience."
The City of St. Louis is located within the New Madrid Seismic Zone, classified by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) as high risk, facing a 40% chance of a magnitude 6.0 or greater earthquake within the next 50 years.
For more information on becoming a QuakeSmart Community, email info@flash.org and visit https://flash.org/readybusiness.
About FLASH
The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.
SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.