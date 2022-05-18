EatingWell Announces Top 10 Summer Food Trends of 2022

Canned Cocktails, Hibiscus, and New Twists on Ice Cream Make the List
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's EatingWell, the ultimate source for people passionate about food, health and wellness, today announced the 2022 Summer Food Trends, selected by its editors.
"Summer is right around the corner and with the new season comes lots of delicious things to eat and drink. Trending flavors and ingredients highlight fresh, seasonal produce. When it comes to popular beverage trends, the perfect thing to throw in the cooler is a canned cocktail. Here are the popular food and beverage trends we think will be big this summer, plus recipes to try at home," said Penelope Wall, Senior Editorial Director of EatingWell.
EatingWell's editors, along with their team of registered dietitians and culinary experts, used consumer data and editorial insights to predict the top 10 seasonal trends that will resonate most with the EatingWell audience in the coming months from timely topics, products, and ingredients such as low-ABV and nonalcoholic beverages and new canned cocktails to drink at the beach or cook-out, Increasingly popular food trends draw inspiration from the garden, with recipes using fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and edible flowers.
EatingWell's list of the Top 10 Summer Food Trends of 2022 is as follows:
- Passion Fruit
- Cucumber Everything
- Baby Bok Choy
- Matcha
- Lavender
- Hibiscus
- Ice Cream, Reinvented
- Edamame
- Canned Cocktails
- Low ABV & Nonalcoholic
To learn more about all the trends on the list, read the complete writeup here.
ABOUT EATINGWELL
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability for more than 30 years. Our mission is to share flavor-packed recipes from around the world, celebrating fresh ingredients and the farmers, artisans and chefs who bring them to our table. Through science-backed wellness advice and smart stories about sustainability, we help readers live their best lives. We are about moderation and balance—not strict rules or fad diets—because for eating well to become a way of life, it should be accessible, sustainable, inspiring and—above all—delicious. Additional information is available at www.eatingwell.com. EatingWell is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.
SOURCE Dotdash Meredith
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.