Invitation to the Media - America - Between Dreams and Realities

The American Dream Is an Endless Source of Fascination
QUEBEC, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Admire a vast artistic and social panorama from 1914 to the present in which 82 artists reinvent Americanness through 96 outstanding works.
Experience the American dream in Québec City and enjoy this melding of genres, influences, and styles featuring the work of Louise Bourgeois, Edward Hopper, Arthur Jafa, the Guerrilla Girls, Willem de Kooning, Ana Mendieta, Grandma Moses, Jackson Pollock, Lorna Simpson, Andy Warhol, and several others in an exclusive exhibition tailor-made for the MNBAQ.
From desert landscapes to New York skyscrapers, from Harlem to California beaches, from the 7-Up can to Mickey Mouse ears, from Chubby Checker's twist to Marilyn Monroe's luscious lips, a myriad of striking symbols will punctuate this novel voyage to the heart of the USA.
God bless America!
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8, 2022 AT 10:00 A.M.
Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
Pierre Lassonde Pavilion
179, Grande Allée Ouest
Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1
IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO CONDUCT INTERVIEWS AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE PRESS VISIT WITH:
Evelyn C. Hankins, Chief Curator, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden
Katherine Markoski, Guest Curator, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden
Jean-Luc Murray, Director General, MNBAQ
Annie Gauthier, Director of Exhibitions and International Partnerships, MNBAQ
André Gilbert, Exhibitions Curator, MNBAQ
SOURCE Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
