Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Demand from the Pulp and Paper Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hydrogen Peroxide Market size is expected to grow by USD 461.92 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The pulp and paper industry's increasing demand is a primary driver of worldwide hydrogen peroxide market share growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a Sample Report.
The increasing consumption of hydrogen peroxide for industrial applications, and the use of hydrogen peroxide as disinfectants will offer immense growth opportunities. However, growing availability of substitutes. transportation of hydrogen peroxide and the impact of hydrogen peroxide on human health will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Pulp And Paper
- Textiles
- Wastewater Treatment
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- The Middle East And Africa
- South America
Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrogen peroxide market report covers the following areas:
- Hydrogen Peroxide Market size
- Hydrogen Peroxide Market trends
- Hydrogen Peroxide Market industry analysis
This study identifies the innovative use of hydrogen peroxide as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogen peroxide market growth during the next few years.
Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kemira Oyj
- Merck KGaA
- National Peroxide Ltd.
- Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
- OCI Company Ltd.
- Solvay SA
Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen peroxide market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hydrogen peroxide market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hydrogen peroxide market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen peroxide market vendors
Hydrogen Peroxide Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 461.92 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.2
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, India, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Merck KGaA, National Peroxide Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, OCI Company Ltd., and Solvay SA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis: Commodity chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 05: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 06: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 17: Comparison by End user
- 5.3 Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 19: Pulp and paper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Textiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 21: Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 23: Wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by End user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 28: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 29: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 40: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Akzo Nobel NV
- Exhibit 49: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news
- Exhibit 52: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus
- 10.4 Arkema SA
- Exhibit 54: Arkema SA - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Arkema SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Arkema SA - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Arkema SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Arkema SA - Segment focus
- 10.5 BASF SE
- Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.6 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 64: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Evonik Industries AG - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 10.7 Kemira Oyj
- Exhibit 69: Kemira Oyj - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Kemira Oyj - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Kemira Oyj - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Kemira Oyj - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Kemira Oyj - Segment focus
- 10.8 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 74: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.9 National Peroxide Ltd.
- Exhibit 79: National Peroxide Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: National Peroxide Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: National Peroxide Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
- Exhibit 82: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings
- 10.11 OCI Company Ltd.
- Exhibit 86: OCI Company Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: OCI Company Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 88: OCI Company Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Solvay SA
- Exhibit 89: Solvay SA - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Solvay SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Solvay SA - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Solvay SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Solvay SA - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 95: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 97: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations
