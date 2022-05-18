Global Crew Management Systems (Aviation) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2024 - Focus on Automation of Work Management Drives Adoption of Crew Management Systems

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crew Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Crew Management Systems Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2024

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Crew Management Systems is projected to reach US$3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% over the analysis period.

United States represents the largest regional market for Crew Management Systems, accounting for an estimated 41.4% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period.

A crew management system represents an IT application that helps in the effective management of crew assignments. Crew management systems help in managing and forecasting climatic conditions. E-ticketing and management of flight schedules are the other advantages of crew management systems.

Many crew management systems are integrated with crew fatigue risk management modules for efficiently predicting and managing crew fatigue, visualizing the associated risks of fatigue for each crew member, and supporting operational decisions.



The global market for crew management systems is mainly driven by stringent regulations related to the working hours of crew members, as well as to safety of crew members. Another factor driving the demand for crew management systems is the rise in the use of smart devices like smartphones and tablets by cabin crew which simplifies the complicated paper-based or manual processes in performing routine functions such as passenger management, and meal distribution among others.

In recent years, there has been a greater proliferation of advanced, automated crew management systems for generating and managing robust, feasible, profitable, and legal crew rosters. These solutions are highly integrated with various modules of crew management, also including crew-level parameters, such as efficient communication, optimal duty plans, and honoring preferences, which facilitate in significantly improving crew loyalty and satisfaction, while allowing airlines to reduce their operating costs.

Rising number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) as well as expanding middle class income group with increased discretionary spending; rapid urbanization; increasing international travel and tourism, and rising standard of living to complement aspirational travelling are factors poised to drive growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America is another key market, supported by the increase in the number of flyers travelling for tourism and business. The Middle East is emerging as a hub of international airline activity, with the region registering the highest number of order bookings for new aircrafts.



The market for Cloud-based System is forecast to grow fastest over the analysis period. The segment is expected to exhibit a faster growth, compared to the server-based CMS over the ensuing years due to an increased number of airlines making use of cloud technology to offer improved services to passengers and crew members.

Cloud software is now playing an important role in performing day-to-day operations of crew, including flight schedules, e-ticketing, accommodation arrangements, and climate forecasts, etc. Cloud-based systems facilitate in minimizing human errors, which may cause huge losses for the airline industry.

Cloud-based systems, in particular public clouds, facilitate in managing such peak loads through proper allocation of computing power. Airlines thus are able to reduce resource usage during normal loads or valley periods. Cloud-based systems also help in real-time data access and management related to staff mobility.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Air Travel and Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Crew Management Systems

Growth in Commercial Aviation Augers Well for Crew Management Systems

Rise in International Tourism and Air Travel to Benefit Market Growth

Focus Grows on AI for Better Management of Airline Crew

Cloud-based Software Solutions Facilitate Efficient Management of Crew Operations

Data Analytics Brings in a Transformation in the Aviation Industry

Demand Grows for New Crew Management Solutions

Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors and Improve Operational Safety Drives the Demand for Crew Management

Primary Causes of Aircraft Accidents

Crew Resource Management: Playing an Important Role in Preventing Aviation Accidents

Fifth Generation CRM Integrates End-to-End Error Management

Terrorist Activities and Crash Risks Augment the Demand for Crew Management Systems

Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for Growth

Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to Boost Prospects

Focus on Automation of Work Management Drives Adoption of Crew Management Systems

Crew Management Systems Benefit as Airlines Focus on Optimization of Resources

Rise in Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights Drive the Need for Efficient Crew Management

Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by Distance Travelled in Thousand Km

Growth in Construction of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management

Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Improvement in IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Opportunities

