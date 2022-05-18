Jimmy Styks relaunches in 2022 with expanded line of Stand Up Paddle Boards, Hybrid Kayak and Water Mats

Jimmy Styks, under license by Sport Dimension Inc. from Vista Outdoor Inc., has released a new website that encompasses the new 2022 range of Stand Up Paddle Boards, Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards, Kayaks and Water Mats.

CARSON, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the license agreement between Sport Dimension LTD and Vista Outdoor, 2022 will bring a refreshed website that will include new products as well as a regularly updated blog from the team. As well, newly hired Brand Manager Doug Anderson, will oversee the introduction of the new product line and the website rollout.

"JimmyStyks.com is not only a place to showcase our exciting 2022 range," states Anderson, "but a great resource for information to enable customers to make solid buying decisions and acquire crucial paddle sports knowledge."

Included sections will help paddleboarders differentiate between boards, acquire SUP information, and purchase Jimmy Styks products. Jimmy Styks is extremely stoked to have partnered with Scott Markewitz Photography to develop our product videos and lifestyle images.

The new range of products, to be progressively launched between March and April 2022, adheres to the core Jimmy Styks ethos of "Adventure for All." This includes an expanded Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard range with various sizes and designs for all participants and rider experience levels.

ISUPs:

10.4' Mutt

11' Strider

11' Puffer

11'6" Channel

10'6" Portage ISUP/KAYAK Hybrid

Hybrid Kayak:

NOMAD I

NOMAD II

Water Mats:

10' with detachable canopy

12'

With this new range, "Our commitment to constant refinement of the Jimmy Styks range will offer our customers the best Quality, Value, and Design and will position Jimmy Styks as an industry leader," remarks Anderson.

About Jimmy Styks

Jimmy Styks has been offering Adventure For All with a line of Stand Up Paddleboards since 2013. In 2021 Jimmy Styks reintroduced the Puffer iSUP for sale online and for 2022 the brand was relaunched with a leading-edge range of SUP, iSUP, Kayaks, Water Mats, and Accessories. With this expanded range, Jimmy Styks brings quality craftsmanship and premium quality to key products that will align Jimmy Styks as an industry leader.

Learn more about the Jimmy Styks range via https://jimmystyks.com

Media Contact

Doug Anderson, Sport Dimension, 1 (800) 678-7873, danderson@sportdimension.com

SOURCE Sport Dimension