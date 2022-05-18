EMS Approved by the Association of American Medical Colleges

EMS' Competency.AI solution receives certification for AAMC Curriculum Inventory Benchmarking
EXTON, Pa. , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions, the industry leader in healthcare education solutions, announced today the selection of Competency.AI, an EMS product, as a Curriculum Inventory and benchmarking tool by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).
AAMC's Curriculum Inventory (CI) is designed to serve as the premier benchmarking and reporting tool for content, structure, delivery, and assessment of medical school curricula throughout the United States. Reports from CI help participating institutions benchmark their curricula, understand trends, and provide AAMC with data to develop and sustain curriculum and program accreditation standards.
The certification of EMS' CI solution, Competency.AI, was approved in record time for any AAMC vendor applicant, as EMS was fully compliant with AAMC's exacting technical data and interoperability standards. As an approved vendor participant, EMS joins an exclusive list of providers committed to the CI standards to support AAMC-accredited medical colleges and institutions.
"Removing education silos to facilitate visibility and ROI across healthcare curricula is a key focus for EMS," said Matt Merino, CEO of Education Management Solutions. "The selection by AAMC deepens the collaboration across our healthcare partners as we work together to create a scalable, highly skilled workforce."
Competency.AI provides educators with a unique and effective solution aligning target outcomes across the entire curriculum. With a centralized and secure cloud-based framework, Competency.AI ensures program outcomes linearly align with course objectives, assessment protocols, and accreditation requirements. Advanced data reporting and analytic features give educators the ability to track learner performance across the curriculum, monitor assessment accreditation criteria, and analyze risk factors with advanced gap analysis tools.
About EMS:
Celebrating 30 years of innovation, Education Management Solutions (EMS) is a pioneer in simulation and competency-based learning for healthcare education and training. EMS provides turnkey education solutions, program management, design, installation, and 24/7 customer support for hundreds of universities, colleges, and healthcare systems worldwide.
SOURCE Education Management Solutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.