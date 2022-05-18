Canny Launches Free Plan to Let All Companies Leverage Powerful Feedback Management Tools

Canny, the popular feedback management tool that lets businesses capture, organize, and analyze user feedback, today announces the launch of its new Free plan.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canny, the popular feedback management tool that lets businesses capture, organize, and analyze user feedback, today announces the launch of its new Free plan.

Canny's Free plan includes a wide range of product management tools spanning feedback management, roadmaps, changelogs, and release notes. It also offers unlimited admin users and tracked end users.

"As a small team ourselves, we've always wanted Canny to be a tool small teams can use," says Sarah Hum, one of Canny's co-founders. "That said, as a bootstrapped team, we had to monetize early on, which made Canny inaccessible to many teams. Well, those days are over! With Canny Free, small teams can skip the phase where you keep track of feedback in spreadsheets, or Slack, or not at all. The Free plan has everything small teams need to get started with feedback management."

Launching Canny's Free plan coincides with its first pricing updates in over 4 years. Its new pricing tiers are designed to help businesses throughout their growth and are both straightforward and predictable. Startups can get started with the Free plan or a discounted Startup plan, and then move onto the Growth plan when they need more power and functionality.

With a mandate to help businesses create better product experiences for their users, Canny will continue to add new features and functionality to help small product teams and startups succeed.

About Canny

Launched in 2017, Canny helps businesses collect, analyze, prioritize, and track user feedback to make informed product decisions. Its robust features include tools for managing feedback, planning roadmaps, maintaining changelogs, and publishing release notes. Canny complements product teams' existing workflows and integrates with tools like Intercom, Zendesk, Salesforce, Jira, Github, Slack, Hubspot, ClickUp, and more. Over 1,000 companies use Canny, including amazing companies like ahrefs, CircleCI, Compass, and ClickUp.

