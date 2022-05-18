Heilind Electronics Now Stocking RJF and RJFTV Cat 6A Harsh Environment Connectors from Amphenol Pcd

Amphenol Pcd adds new Cat6A version to existing line of RJF connectors
WILMINGTON, Mass. , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Amphenol Pcd, is now stocking the manufacturer's RJF and RJFTV6A Series of Cat 6A modular Ethernet connectors.
RJFTV 6A and RJF 6A allow the use of an Ethernet Class Ea/Cat 6A connection for 10 BaseT, 100 BaseTx, 1000 BaseT or 10G BaseT (up to 500 MHz) networks in harsh environments. With the patented RJStop system, a standard RJ45 cord set can be utilized in a metallic plug without the need for hazardous on-field cabling or grounding. This robust architecture offers protection from shock, dust and fluids.
The new solution includes a wide range of options, including reverse bayonet, push pull, bayonet, threaded and lever coupling configurations in both plastic and metal material. In addition, the metal circular connectors use a Tri-Start thread coupling mechanism (MIL-DTL-38999 series III-type) with an anti-decoupling device -- making them ideal for use in harsh conditions.
Because of their rugged construction and versatility, Amphenol Pcd's RJF series is widely used in the military, aerospace and industrial markets. Applications include robotics, industrial process control, CNC machines, special machines, oil and gas, motion control and harsh environment data acquisition and transmission.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about Amphenol Pcd's Cat 6A Harsh Environment Connectors.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Amphenol Pcd
Amphenol Pcd, a subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation, is one of the world's leading suppliers of interconnect products for military and commercial aerospace applications. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of products, including system attachments; junction modules; relay sockets; rectangular and circular connectors; and cable assemblies and adapters.
Media Contact
Debbie Smith, Heilind Electronics, 440-473-9600, dsmith@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics
