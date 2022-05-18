MiniTool Released Power Data Recovery V11, Bringing Enhanced Filtering Options

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool has just released the new version of MiniTool Power Data Recovery V11, which brings users brand-new data filtering options.
According to the official changelog, MiniTool Power Data Recovery V11 has the following changes:
#1. Rebuilt the data structure of Type
Type is a very useful feature that can be found on most data recovery software. MiniTool had witnessed many changes in the other aspects of MiniTool Power Data recovery, such as the huge changes in the main interface and user approaches to devices/logical drives. This is the first time that MiniTool optimized Type in the scanning result page. MiniTool explained, "We noticed that more and more users got accustomed to searching for files under Type, it is time for us to make some changes. The new processing logic of the software can bring users a refreshing experience."
#2. Optimized the Filter function for better filtering result
Similarly, if users can still recall the file type, file name, file size, and more info about the lost files, using the Filter option on the scanning result page will save them much time. In MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11, there is a little change in the scanning result interface. The new Filter option combines All Files, Lost Files, and Advanced Filter which used to be unattached in the toolbar. Brainstorm the lost file information before using Filter and get the best data recovery results.
In addition, using MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11, users are now able to filter files both under Path and Type. MiniTool also indicated that they will concentrate on the optimization of the Find feature in the next plans, aiming to offer users the easiest approach to locate their desired files.
#3. More Optimization and bug fixes
Several slight updates make MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11 more user-friendly. Such as, when selecting a location to scan, that area will be highlighted to draw attention; Also, the new version fixed the bug that Type does not show any file when scanning from specified paths; Files saved from the Type path are now named the same as users say in Type (used to be a little difficult to distinguish unless users open the recovered folder).
More information about MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11 can be found at https://www.minitool.com/data-recovery-software/.
About MiniTool
MiniTool is a software development company based in Canada. In the first 10 years, MiniTool had been focused on data care software like MiniTool Partition Wizard, MiniTool Power Data Recovery, and MiniTool ShadowMaker. These years MiniTool gradually stepped into the creative industries and released MiniTool MovieMaker and MiniTool Video Converter successively.
Official site:
https://www.partitionwizard.com/
SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited
