Bloomfield Capital Provides $7.0 Million Senior Bridge Loan for Illinois Hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomfield Capital, a national direct lender and equity investor, has announced the closing of a $7.0 million senior bridge loan on a limited-service hotel located in southern Illinois.
The flagged hotel was originally built by the Sponsors in the mid-2000s as a full-service property. Bloomfield's bridge loan will fund the conversion of the property to a limited-service flag, which is expected to drive additional demand for the hotel. The property benefits from its location near a Division 1 university, a regional hospital, and additional business and leisure demand drivers in the market.
"Limited-service hospitality financing continues to be a focus for us," stated Jason Jarjosa, a Partner and Managing Director of Bloomfield Capital. "Banks have pulled back in this sector, and we're seeing more and more opportunities to provide bridge capital for property improvement plans on well located and relatively new hotel assets such as this", he added.
Bloomfield quickly underwrote the Sponsor's renovation budget as well as the hotel's historical and projected operating performance. The Sponsor plans to refinance Bloomfield's bridge loan with a conventional loan upon completion of the required renovations and stabilization of the hotel's operations.
About Bloomfield Capital
Bloomfield Capital is a direct lender and equity investor in commercial real estate assets nationwide. With offices in Detroit, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, and NYC, Bloomfield Capital's team draws from a broad base of commercial real estate and finance experience. The firm provides debt and equity solutions to meet the demands of time-sensitive and complex transactions. Bloomfield Capital specializes in small- to medium-sized financings from $3-30 million in the form of bridge loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments.
