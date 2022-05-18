RAIN Group Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top 25 Sales Training Companies 2022 List

Global sales training company recognized by publication for seventh consecutive year

BOSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAIN Group, a global sales training company delivering award-winning results through in-person and virtual sales training, coaching, and reinforcement, announced it was named to Selling Power's Top 25 Sales Training Companies list for the seventh consecutive year.

Celebrating its 20th year providing sales training services to clients in financial services, technology, manufacturing, professional services, life sciences, and other industries, the Inc. 5,000 firm was recognized by the publication for the success and growth it achieved in the last year.

"We completed a massive overhaul of our education system across our suite of programs to be completely virtual and digital native, modular-based, blend-able with ILT, and eminently transferrable by license and train-the-trainer to our clients," shared Erica Schultz, CMO of RAIN Group.

In addition, the firm released several resources to help sellers and sales managers succeed, including the Ultimate Virtual Selling Toolkit, How to Change the Buyer Conversation with Insight, 36 Powerful Sales Questions for Life Sciences, Mastering Sales Negotiations Toolkit, How to Make Persuasive Sales Presentations, and 66 Sales Tips Every Seller Needs to Know in 2022. Erica and Mike Schultz also released Not Today: The 9 Habits of Extreme Productivity, which received great praise from professional athletes, professors, journalists, and authors.

Schultz continued, "We must always have our finger on the pulse of what's going on in sales today. The RAIN Group Center for Sales Research recently studied responses from 1,004 sales managers and sellers with a focus on the role of the sales manager. We learned exactly what the best sales managers do to achieve top performance and drive exceptionally stronger sales results. There were a lot of surprising discoveries that will be shared in this report, which comes out next week."

Also named to the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Training Service Providers, RAIN Group launched several new programs such as Coaching for Action and Accountability, Selling with Video, Prospecting with Video, Mini-Stories that Sell, and Presenting to Win.

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace, and their ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

1. Depth and breadth of training offered

2. Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)

3. Contributions to the sales training market

4. Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

To learn more and view the list, visit: https://www.sellingpower.com/lists/2022/sales-training-companies-top-25

About RAIN Group

Founded in 2002, RAIN Group is a Top 20 Sales Training Company that delivers award-winning results through in-person and virtual sales training, coaching, and reinforcement. The firm has helped hundreds of thousands of salespeople, managers, and professionals in more than 75 countries significantly increase their sales results.

