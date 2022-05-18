UV Disinfection Equipment Market is Projected to be Valued at US$ 17.92 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Players are focusing on the development of next-gen UV disinfection systems that offer chemical-free and safe disinfection of industrial and municipal wastewater

North America leads the UV disinfection equipment market due to the presence of several key players

ALBANY, N.Y., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global UV disinfection equipment market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2031.

Players operating in the global UV disinfection equipment market are following protocols and considering key parameters in order to offer efficient UV sterilization processes in a safe manner during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprises are focusing on R&Ds in order to develop UV disinfection systems that are energy-efficient.

Companies operating in the UV disinfection equipment market are increasing efforts to advancing their sales channels by focusing on eCommerce platforms. These initiatives are helping companies in boosting the sales of their equipment, which, in turn, is expected to aid in the growth of the global UV disinfection equipment market, which is projected to be valued at US$ 17.92 Bn by 2031.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1869

UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Key Findings

Players operating in the UV disinfection equipment market are expected to gain sizable revenue-generation prospects in the wastewater treatment application during the forecast period. Companies are increasing efforts to develop innovative ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems that can provide chemical-free and safe disinfection of industrial and municipal wastewater. Such initiatives are helping in the expansion of the UV disinfection equipment market.

Several companies operating in the UV disinfection equipment market are focusing on collaborating with specialists and experts in order to assist their clients and product end-users while selecting apt UV disinfection equipment. Moreover, enterprises are growing awareness about different advantages such as fast air, food, or water treatment, no chemical handling, and cost-effectiveness of their equipment. Such efforts are prognosticated to result into profitable prospects in the global UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period.

Sturdy and modular shell design of latest UV disinfection equipment offers numerous scaling and retrofitting options for current water treatment infrastructures, including old chlorination tanks. Such advanced equipment are allowing for quick, hygienic, and easy maintenance procedures when they are submerged in wastewater. Rise in the demand for such advanced equipment is fueling the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1869

UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in demand for UV disinfection systems in odor control, cold storage solutions, and HVAC applications is driving sales in the market

Increase in need of cleaner and safer water is offering growth opportunities in the UV disinfection equipment market

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1869

UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The UV disinfection equipment market in North America is prognosticated to gain sizable growth opportunities during the forecast period with the U.S. as a key revenue contributor to the regional market's growth. The growth of the North America UV disinfection equipment market can be ascribed to various factors including adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

is prognosticated to gain sizable growth opportunities during the forecast period with the U.S. as a key revenue contributor to the regional market's growth. The growth of the North America UV disinfection equipment market can be ascribed to various factors including adoption of advanced technologies in the region. The UV disinfection equipment market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow during the forecast period due to rise in demand from developing nations such as China and India , as these countries are experiencing water issues

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1869

UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Severn Trent Plc

Xylem Inc.

Trojan Technologies

First Light Technologies Ltd.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Atlantium Technologies Ltd.

Aquionics

General Lighting

Green Water Technologies

Advanced UV, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Hydro-Photon

Enaqua

UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation

Application

Water

Wastewater

Air

Food & Beverages

Surface

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Hydroxyapatite Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hydroxyapatite-market.html

Steel Utility Poles Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/steel-utility-poles-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research