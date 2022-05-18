Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Zest® products now available in Stop & Shop

Best-selling, all-natural truffle seasoning is now available across Stop & Shop banner
WEST HAVEN, Conn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabatino Tartufi, the world's leading truffle company, is adding Stop & Shop to the list of retailers carrying its best-selling Truffle Zest® seasoning and Truffle Zest & Cheese seasoning. Truffle Zest® since its introduction in 2016 has become extremely popular among chefs and consumers alike for the real, all-natural black truffle flavors and aromas it brings to the table. Now, Stop & Shop is welcoming the unique truffle seasoning to store shelves across its chain, banking on the growing demand and popularity of truffles among its shoppers.
"For years, we have seen consumers, especially younger consumers in the Millennial and Gen Z demographics, gravitate towards truffles. Their attraction to truffles on menues in restaurants has driven the growth of products like Truffle Zest. Now, Stop & Shop customers can find the same easy-to-use truffle seasoning on their store shelves every day," says Federico Balestra, CEO of Sabatino Tartufi.
"We have always sought to make authentic truffle experiences more accessible. Truffle Zest offers an authentic expression of black truffles in a low-sodium and low-fat seasoning. So you can add plenty of flavor and complexity to your food using a product that is better for you."
Truffle Zest and Truffle Zest & Cheese will be available in most Stop & Shop locations across the U.S. Sabatino Tartufi suggests using the products to top pizzas, pasta dishes, popcorn, fries, and more.
About Sabatino Tartufi: Sabatino Tartufi, also known as Sabatino Truffles is a leading truffle company based in Montecastrilli, Umbria, Italy, with U.S. headquarters in West Haven, CT. Founded in 1911, Sabatino has helped make truffles accessible to professional and home chefs for over 110 years. The company grows, produces, manufactures, and distributes truffles and truffle products to over 70 countries globally. The company product portfolio includes truffle oils, truffle salts, and the best-selling Truffle Zest® line of truffle seasonings.
For Media inquiries or press samples, please contact Dave Persaud, Vice President of Marketing, 917-724-5393, d.persaud@sabatinostore.com, www.sabatinotruffles.com
