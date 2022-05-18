Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24, 2022

CRANFORD, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") CTXR, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022. Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius, will discuss the Company's recent business developments and upcoming milestones.
H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference
Presentation date and time:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Location:
Virtual and at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida
Registration:
Visit the conference website for in-person or virtual registration
Live webcast:
Register here to view
Webcast replay:
Available for 90 days
Interested parties may schedule 1-on-1 meetings with Citius management by registering through the event platform or contacting the Company's investor relations team.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed enrollment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.
Investor Relations for Citius Pharmaceuticals:
Ilanit Allen
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 908-967-6677 x113
E: ir@citiuspharma.com
