Amusement Park Market Analysis| Global Industry Trends & Forecast |CAGR - 3.18% by 2026 | Technavio segmentation based on Type and Geography

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amusement Park Market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The amusement park market is poised to grow by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of over 3.18% during the forecast period. Download Sample Report of Amusement Park Market

Although obstacles such as the hazards involved with amusement parks may limit market expansion, the expanding building of amusement parks is notably boosting the amusement park market growth.

Top Key players of Amusement Park Market

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd.

Aspro Parks SA

CEDAR FAIR L.P.

Comcast Corp.

Compagnie des Alpes

Corparques

Efteling BV

Europa Park GmbH and Co Mack KG

Herschend Family Entertainment Corp.

Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co.

Huaqiang Holdings Ltd.

JB World Entretenimentos SA

Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd.

PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA

Premier Parks LLC

Samsung C and T Corp.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Village Roadshow Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation

Amusement Park Market Split by Type

Tickets



Hospitality



Merchandising



Others

Amusement Park Market Split by Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The tickets category will gain considerable market share in amusement parks. Due to the competitive rates of tickets and expenses incurred at the theme park, the growth momentum is likely to intensify during the projection period. Due to increased competition among suppliers, charges and additional incurred fares are predicted to drop, resulting in increased growth of the market in focus throughout the projection period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 54 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for amusement parks. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in Europe, the Middle East, and South America.

Over the projected period, the amusement park market in North America will benefit from an increase in the number of international and local visitors, as well as increased customer spending power.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global amusement park industry by value in 2026?

What will be the size of the global amusement park industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global amusement park industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global amusement park market?

Amusement park market research report presents critical information and factual data about the amusement park industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the amusement park market study.

The product range of the amusement park industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in amusement park market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Amusement Park Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ardent Leisure Group Ltd., Aspro Parks SA, CEDAR FAIR L.P., Comcast Corp., Compagnie des Alpes, Corparques, Efteling BV, Europa Park GmbH and Co Mack KG, Herschend Family Entertainment Corp., Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co., Huaqiang Holdings Ltd., JB World Entretenimentos SA, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, Premier Parks LLC, Samsung C and T Corp., SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Village Roadshow Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

