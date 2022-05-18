BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 29,000+ Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 29,000 pharmaceutical and medicine companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

View all pharmaceutical and medicine company profiles. Try for Free!

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Precision medicine products are starting to pass many clinical trials, leading to widespread investment. The largest driver for the popularity of personalized medicine is the fact that they allow physicians to treat more patients without sacrificing quality. Personalized medicine helps clinical experts leverage aggregate data from large samples to hone in on treatment programs for patients.

The pharmaceutical industry has been very volatile during the pandemic. The entire world waited on pharmaceutical manufactures to create life-saving vaccines, but investments in many clinical trials and other medicinal products took a hit due to the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain and the labor market.

Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Specialized Manufacturers:

BioNTech SE

o Key Products: vaccines, diagnostic substances

Moderna Inc.

o Key Products: vaccines

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

o Key Products: bacterial vaccines

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

o Key Products: blood plasmas

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

o Key Products: blood plasmas

View 50+ insights for all pharmaceutical and medicine companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Pharmaceutical Categories:

Pharmaceutical Preparation Manufacturers

Medicinal Manufacturers

Botanical Manufacturers

Top Specialized Pharmaceutical Categories:

In-Vitro Diagnostic Substance Manufacturers

Biological Product (Except Diagnostic) Manufacturers

Other Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-29-000-pharmaceutical-and-medicine-manufacturing-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301547246.html

SOURCE BizVibe