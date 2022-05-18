dbs Software and Services announces General Availability of LiveForms 1.2 and introduces two new subscription tiers

dbs LiveForms 1.2 is a major release of dbs' innovative low-code electronic forms and workflow automation platform. This new version features significant improvements across the product in usability, security, and other functionality. It also includes seamless integration with dbs eSign, providing end-to-end capture, approval, and signature workflow capabilities.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dbs Software & Services (dbs), a trusted leader in document management solutions, announced today the general availability of dbs LiveForms version 1.2.

dbs LiveForms 1.2 is a major release of dbs' innovative low-code electronic forms and workflow automation platform.

This latest dbs LiveForms version features significant improvements across the product in usability, security, and other functionality. It also includes seamless integration with dbs eSign, providing end-to-end capture, approval, and signature workflow capabilities.

dbs LiveForms 1.2 New Features Highlights:

2 factor authentication (2FA)

Embedded Captcha functionality

Geolocation form tags

Enhanced form templates

Rich text editing message controls

Form version control management

UI enhancements

SMS workflow notifications

Full digital signature workflows

These and many other enhancements are immediately available to all dbs LiveForms customers, helping them to better capture, approve, sign, and store information from any source. The complete release notes for dbs LiveForms are available here.

"The release of dbs LiveForms v1.2 reflects our commitment to listening to our customer's feedback and quickly turning it into features that make an immediate contribution to their daily operations", said Ricardo Rengifo, President, dbs Software and Services. "Of all the great features in this release, we are most excited about the new integration with dbs eSign, which gives dbs LiveForms users the ability to execute full digital signature workflows as part of any form. These features, together with our robust product roadmap solidly position dbs LiveForms as a valuable tool for any organization needing to deploy and manage dynamic electronic forms to capture information, and automate repetitive tasks" he added.

In conjunction with this release, dbs is also announcing two exciting new subscription tiers for dbs LiveForms – dbs LiveForms BASIC, and dbs LiveForms PRO.

dbs LiveForms BASIC is the entry subscription tier available to single user clients who need to quickly design and deploy a few dynamic electronic forms. dbs LiveForms BASIC is the perfect fit for trying out electronic forms in a production environment and getting familiar with the power of low-code forms building. It offers many of dbs LiveForms most popular features, full access to documentation, and e-mail Q&A support. The best part is that this subscription tier is available to anyone wishing to use it for FREE simply by requesting access.

dbs LiveForms PRO is the top tier subscription for clients who wish to leverage the full power of all dbs LiveForms for many forms. This subscription tier unlocks all dbs LiveForms advanced features, including unlimited use of the RESTful API, Payment connector, Scanning tool, and full electronic signature flows. Additionally, dbs LiveForms PRO includes access to dbs eSign digital signature portal at no extra cost, thereby eliminating the need for users to have a separate costly digital signature subscriptions. dbs LiveForms PRO also features expert assistance for designing forms and workflows, and unlimited live premium technical support.

Please see dbs LiveForms for more information about dbs LiveForms or visit here to request your FREE access.

About dbs Software and Services

With more than two decades of experience helping clients go paperless, dbs is a trusted provider of highly secure, feature rich Document Management Solutions for Education and Business.

dbs' Document Management solutions include dbs LiveForms low-code electronic forms and workflow automation platform, dbs eSign, a full-featured electronic signature solution, and the Tessi Docubase document management system.

dbs Software and Services clients include organizations of all types and sizes, including Higher Education,Manufacturing, Real Estate, and more, all of which use dbs solutions to improve customer service, increase productivity, reduce costs, and maximize their revenues. Please visit http://www.dbsgroup.net for more information about our solutions.

Media Contact

Public Relations, dbs Software and Services, 1 888-362-8227, sales@dbsgroup.net

SOURCE dbs Software and Services