Worldwide Private LTE and 5G Network Industry to 2027 - Featuring Huawei Technologies, Intel and NEC Among Others

The report on the global private LTE and 5G network market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global private LTE and 5G network market to grow with a CAGR of 15.96% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on private LTE and 5G network market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on private LTE and 5G network market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global private LTE and 5G network market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global private LTE and 5G network market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Need for defined communication services

Availability of defined network services

Deployment of LTE in various verticals

2) Restraints

Higher network requirements

3) Opportunities

The emergence of industrial developments

Combination of Iot and private LTE & 5G

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the private LTE and 5G network market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the private LTE and 5G network market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global private LTE and 5G network market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Private LTE and 5G Network Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vertical

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Private LTE and 5G Network Market



4. Private LTE and 5G Network Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Type

5.1. Private LTE

5.2. 5G



6. Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Application

6.1. Real-time Surveillance

6.2. Operations Visibility and Optimization

6.3. Authentication and Access Control

6.4. Worker Safety Monitoring

6.5. Remote Diagnostics and Predictive Maintenance

6.6. Asset Management



7. Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Vertical

7.1. Industrial Manufacturing

7.2. Utilities and Electrical Power

7.3. Public Venues

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Supply Chain

7.6. Natural Resources



8. Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Vertical

8.1.4. North America Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Vertical

8.2.4. Europe Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Vertical

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Vertical

8.4.4. RoW Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.2.2. Intel Corporation

9.2.3. ip.access

9.2.4. Mavenir Systems

9.2.5. MECSware GmbH

9.2.6. NEC Corporation

9.2.7. NetNumber Inc.

9.2.8. Nokia Networks

9.2.9. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.2.10. Redline Communications

