Koddi Announces Memorial Day Travel Trends

Award-Winning Ad Tech Company's Data Reveals 39% Hotel Demand Growth Over 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koddi, a leading advertising technology company, today announced 2022's top Memorial Day travel trends and destinations, including growing hotel demand for major coastal cities on both sides of the United States.
As of April, hotel demand in 2022 surpassed peak 2021 levels; pent-up demand is leading to record growth expectations. 2022 has seen an impressive 39% growth in demand compared to 2021. Last year, destination trends shifted away from crowded urban areas in favor of outdoor locales. While demand for outdoor destinations has remained strong in 2022, the industry is seeing significant growth returning to urban markets as well. Cities like Orlando, Atlanta, and New York City are among the most popular for travel so far in 2022.
These, and demand trends seen in 2021, are expected not only to continue, but to strengthen. Koddi predicts record demand and booking growth headed into the summer months, and into 2023.
"The hospitality industry is experiencing record high levels of growth and shifts in the market changing the strategy for how clients advertise today. Koddi, with its best-in-class team, offers data-driven insights and new analysis to keep hoteliers updated and ahead of the competition in today's hyper-competitive summer market." –Deep Kohli, Vice President of Client Services
