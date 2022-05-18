CobbleStone Software Wins Easiest Setup in G2 Spring 2022 Reports

CobbleStone Software – a leading contract management software provider – is excited to announce that it has won Easiest Setup in the Spring 2022 Report by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. CobbleStone Software was recognized for its industry-leading contract lifecycle management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a leading contract management software provider – is excited to announce that it has won Easiest Setup in the Spring 2022 Report by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. CobbleStone Software was recognized for its industry-leading contract lifecycle management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.

More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2's Easiest Setup award hails CobbleStone Contract insight as having the best CLM software setup process on the market, supported by CobbleStone's best-in-class in-house implementation team. CobbleStone Software's centralized client setup services include:

> System Planning

> Implementation

> Training Sessions

> Support & Maintenance Offerings

Organizations with varying configuration needs for contract lifecycle processes can leverage CLM features and leading setup and configuration best practices to improve efficiency and productivity.

"We are honored to receive the Easiest Setup award in G2's Spring 2022 Report," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"It is evident from the wealth of positive reviews from our clients that we offer the foremost CLM software setup process on the market – with thorough system planning, client-first implementation, engaging training sessions, and dedicated support and maintenance."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

