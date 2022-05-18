Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management Support HealthRight

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management, a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending, today shared its continued support of HealthRight International. The organization helps communities address health challenges with lasting change while supporting marginalized populations the world over. HealthRight's mission is to expand access to quality, affordable, equitable healthcare for all members of a community regardless of circumstances or walk of life.

HealthRight is a nonprofit group that greatly benefits from support by companies like Colbeck Capital Management. Funds are used for community-driven solutions in health that focus on improving quality of care, eliminating barriers to access, and education that can reduce marginalization of underserved populations. HealthRight's efforts have a worldwide impact with ongoing programs in Ukraine, Uganda, Kenya, Vietnam, and the United States. Four core program areas address the health issues that predominantly affect populations including HIV, mental health, and violence as well as women, children, and adolescent health concerns.

Colbeck Capital Management sponsored the Peter C. Alderman Health and Human Rights Award in years previous to garner support for health as a basic and fundamental human right. HealthRight continues "to empower marginalized communities to live healthy lives" with efforts extending to war-torn areas. This year's event will also honor the brave individuals striving to provide essential health and human services to the people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

About HealthRight International

For the past 30 years, HealthRight International (www.healthright.org) has been committed to helping marginalized communities and delivering programs that support rights-based care. All over the globe, there are communities that have been excluded, persecuted, or forgotten by the broader community. HealthRight was started by Dr. Jonathan Mann in 1990 and continues to bring sustainable health solutions to areas challenged by a lack of access or impacted by unusual difficulties.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

