G-CON Supplies the Cleanroom Infrastructure for CytoImmune Therapeutics, Inc.

Prefabricated cleanroom PODs will support the company's clinical cell manufacturing facility in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON, the leader in prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, recently supplied the cleanroom infrastructure for CytoImmune Therapeutics, Inc. (CytoImmune), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company that is developing a novel class of engineered natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer therapies. G-CON PODs were built in College Station and have been shipped and integrated into CytoImmune's custom-designed facility. The project was G-CON's first in Puerto Rico.

"We were able to start our first shakedown cell therapy run six months after choosing our facility," stated William Rosellini, Co-Founder and President of CytoImmune. "Our team of experts at OcyonBio chose G-CON, who provided us with access to a wealth of technology and expertise right from the start. We believe the partnership reduced the time to our IND ﬁlling for our lead program by over a year."

"G-CON is honored having worked with CytoImmune, and partner Biosciences, to rapidly deliver this facility for the development and manufacture of NK Cells," stated Tim Vickers, Executive Director of Business Development at G-CON. "G-CON's cell therapy catalogue allowed CytoImmune to select a pre-designed layout that resulted in a rapid delivery to the Puerto Rico site."

CytoImmune announced in March the opening of its Toa Baja clinical cell manufacturing facility. The POD layout and design for the cleanroom infrastructure was selected from G-CON's Cell Therapy Catalog, allowing a timeline of nine months from start of design to factory acceptance testing (FAT).

About G-CON

G-CON is fulfilling the needs of reliable and fast deliverable capacities for the biopharmaceutical industry. G-CON provides comprehensive prefabricated and prequalified CGMP compliant cleanroom environments and platforms for uses ranging from laboratory, clinical and commercial production for a variety of therapeutic applications.

Through a well-defined customer needs driven approach to design, production, installation and qualification, G-CON provides a fully functional cleanroom product portfolio enabling reliable biocapacity planning on-time and within-budget. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at http://www.gconbio.com.

About CytoImmune Therapeutics, Inc.

CytoImmune Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to utilize the power of the engineered cells to activate the patient's immune system to eliminate cancer cells. The company is advancing a differentiated pipeline of off-the-shelf NK cell therapies, using proprietary, robust and well characterized NK cell expansion and engineering technologies that are designed to provide effector cell therapy with broad immune stimulation, to enable effective tumor killing in both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit Cytoimmune.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Berryman, G-CON, 9794310700, bberryman@gconbio.com

