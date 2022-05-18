Precoro Introduces an Amazon Business "Punch-in" Integration, a New Tool for Businesses to Simplify the Purchasing Experience

Amazon Business Punch-in is currently available with the Precoro purchasing software. Punch-in is the industry-first tool that simplifies the business buyers' experience and increases compliance with organizational purchasing policies.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We at Precoro are excited about collaborating with Amazon Business as an early adopter of the new Punch-in integration. We're proud to be among the first to bring our customers a simplified and familiar buying experience on Amazon Business that helps businesses comply with their internal purchasing policies reflected in Precoro," said Andrew Zhyvolovych, CEO of Precoro.

In January '22, Amazon Business launched Punch-in — the first-to-market feature in an ever-growing line of B2B procurement products.

"For those companies with buyers who enjoy the familiar UI and functionality of Amazon Business, Punch-in will enable them to start their journey on our website while remaining within their organization's buying policy guidelines.

We look forward to continuing to receive feedback from our customers, so we can keep improving and expanding this offering for them." — Todd Heimes, Global Director of Amazon Business

This feature enables employees to start their purchasing workflow directly on Amazon Business and submit the cart to Precoro for Purchase Order generation and approval.

Before Punch-in, buyers would start purchasing in Precoro, using Item Catalogs and creating purchase requisitions or purchase orders.

Due to the easy-to-setup connection between Precoro and Amazon Business accounts, employees have the option to bypass requisitioning, make purchases directly on Amazon Business, and submit them for approval in Precoro with a click of a button.

Such an intuitive workflow features a minimal learning curve with easy adoption for casual buyers along with uninterrupted and controlled processes from product research to order reconciliation.

Learn more about Amazon Business Punch-in integration with Precoro here.

Also, please contact your Customer Success Manager or Precoro Sales team at sales@precoro.com for the latest updates.

