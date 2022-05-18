Field Pros Direct acquires Dineley Claims Services, expanding claim offerings in the northeast

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Pros Direct, a tech-enabled claims service provider founded on simplifying the claims process, announced the acquisition of Dineley Claims Services. This acquisition brings together Field Pros Direct's technology-based claims solutions and Dineley Claims Service's 20+ years of adjusting expertise to expand both Company's claims coverage areas and insurance service lines.
With this new relationship comes opportunities for both Companies to leverage their adjusting synergies to strengthen their claims offerings for stakeholders and increase their footprint in the northeast and nationwide. For Insurance Carriers and MGA's, this will expand coverage area in the northeast related to CAT and Daily Claims services. For adjusters and team members, this offers additional opportunities for claims assignments and professional growth.
"Dineley has a reputation of providing industry leading claims results and experiences, especially in the Northeast" stated Matt Anderson, CEO/Founder of Field Pros Direct. "The Northeast U.S. is a key area of growth for our family of companies. Dineley's commitment to greatness and similar culture, made this acquisition align well for both Company's growth plans"
Dineley Claims Services specializes in property and commercial claims, with a heavy focus on complex claims handling. In addition, they also handle a full array of personal and commercial casualty claims. Anderson stated "Both Bridgewater Group [a Field pros Direct Company] and Field Pros Direct are noticing an increasing demand for complex claims handling."
"With Dineley's deep complex claims handling expertise and our nationwide coverage, this relationship will provide our combined Carrier partners even more opportunity to better service their policyholders." continued Anderson.
This is one of three strategic acquisitions for Field Pros Direct in the past year, including the acquisition of 25-year-old TPA company, Bridgewater Group, LLC and AI Inspection.
ABOUT FIELD PROS DIRECT:
Field Pros Direct helps Insurance Carriers, Adjusters and Service providers innovate their claims process, simply. A combination of our proprietary technology and dedication to customer service has established a new standard for claims. Our platform helps carriers eliminate unnecessary fines and efficiencies, while creating a community of dedicated adjusters and service providers to provide the best experience possible. For more information about Field Pros Direct, visit www.fieldprosdirect.com
SOURCE Field Pros Direct
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.