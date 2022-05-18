NICB PARTNERS WITH GOVERNOR KEMP, COMMISSIONER KING ON POST-DISASTER FRAUD PROCLAMATION

Proclamation Declares May 23-27, 2022 as Contractor Fraud Awareness Week
DES PLAINES, Ill., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, is excited to announce that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed a Gubernatorial Proclamation declaring May 23-27, 2022 as Contractor Fraud Awareness Week in the state.
"It is a tremendous honor to receive this proclamation from Governor Kemp, recognizing post-disaster contractor fraud as a problem that requires all of us, from homeowners to state and local leaders, to work together to combat," said David J. Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB. "Contractor fraud costs homeowners and insurance companies billions of dollars each year as contractors follow well-rehearsed scams to prey on disaster victims. By signing this Proclamation, we can bring greater awareness to post-disaster fraud and what Georgians can do so they don't end up being victimized twice."
The Proclamation, developed in coordination with the Office of Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, encourages Georgia residents to get at least three written estimates from potential contractors following a disaster, check contractor credentials, and work closely with their insurance companies during the rebuilding process.
"As a former Chief of Police, I'm unfortunately all too familiar with bad actors preying on homeowners after a natural disaster," said Commissioner King. "As Georgia's Insurance Commissioner, I have made pursuing and prosecuting these fraudsters one of my office's top priorities. Governor Kemp and I are proud to partner with the NICB to spread awareness about contractor fraud to help Georgians protect themselves at their most vulnerable."
NICB created Contractor Fraud Awareness Week in 2021 to highlight the growing problem of contractors and vendors that take advantage of disaster victims in the aftermath of catastrophes. Throughout the week, NICB, along with its partners, will distribute materials via social media using the hashtag #CFAW2022. Additionally, NICB will engage with television outlets across the U.S. on a national media tour, participate in a Facebook Live event with AARP, and distribute new public service announcements informing the public about fraudulent contractors and how to identify them following hurricanes, tornadoes, hailstorms, and wildfires.
"On behalf of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, I would like to thank Governor Kemp and Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner King for their unwavering support and understanding of insurance fraud. Increasing awareness of post-disaster fraud will help us reduce this problem," added Glawe.
For more information about Contractor Fraud Awareness Week, visit www.nicb.org/ContractorFraudWeek.
REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $530 billion in insurance premiums in 2020, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($236 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.
SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
