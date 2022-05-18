Intertrust Launches Explicit Private Networking and Token Rights Management Functionality for Zero-to-Full Trust Environments

Multi-party interoperability platform connects data operations and IoT devices with end-to-end security and advanced support for governance of data driven businesses across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertrust , the leader in trusted distributed computing and rights management technologies, today launched two major feature enhancements to its multi-party data interoperability platform, Intertrust Platform, that create trust and provide protection by bridging enterprise data operations and IoT devices with single pane of glass functionality.

Intertrust Platform now includes two business-critical features for IoT and Web3.0 (Web3) environments:

Explicit Private Networking (XPN) - Intertrust Platform XPN technology provides end-to-end security for data at rest as well as in transit from device to cloud and back. With Intertrust XPN, data is always protected and processed in tamper-resistant, secure execution environments.

- Intertrust Platform XPN technology provides end-to-end security for data at rest as well as in transit from device to cloud and back. With Intertrust XPN, data is protected and processed in tamper-resistant, secure execution environments. Token Rights Management (TRM) - Intertrust Platform TRM is a revolutionary distributed governance technology that provides support for distributed authentication and authorization systems. Intertrust TRM supports traditional data and DRM applications, NFT applications, and standards-based Digital Twins for hardware device security.

Intertrust XPN seals the gaps where hackers often go: when data is at rest; unprotected on devices or in the cloud; falling in between the cracks of incomplete network security; competing cloud, data warehouse and database systems; and exploitable incompatibilities between key management systems from different vendors. Therefore, the risk of hacking is reduced, while data usage increases and business models securely become data driven.

"Intertrust Platform with XPN and TRM provides a comprehensive solution for enterprises aiming to protect complex data operations and IoT devices while transitioning to Web3 and data-driven business models," said Talal G. Shamoon,CEO of Intertrust. "With the new XPN and TRM features, Intertrust Platform transforms diverse, existing IT infrastructure into a secure interoperable system that turns "zero trust" networks into "full trust" environments."

Intertrust Platform provides organizations with the ability to make competing data operations systems and IoT devices work in a consistent, secure, and controlled fashion. The Platform integrates authentication/authorization into the data access layer and overlays existing data operations infrastructure. This allows businesses the freedom to select and securely run best of breed application solutions. As a result, AI, data analytics and other processing solutions operate as secured apps on the Platform.

"Organizations see the value of IoT applications but are often hesitant to adopt due to security concerns," said Bill Rosenblatt, President, GiantSteps Media Technology Strategies. "The combination of Intertrust XPN's unique end-to-end trust capabilities and Intertrust's legacy as both an innovator in trusted distributed computing and a reliable operator of trusted systems will give organizations the confidence to more fully realize the promise of IoT."

Intertrust Platform is deployed in industry-specific applications such as energy, mobility, and media and entertainment and in trials for the healthcare market. The Company provides toolkits for vertical applications such as those designed for renewable energy, grid planning, home automation, and digital rights management.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM) and technologies to enable private data exchanges for vertical industries such as energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT,. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The Company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud and edge computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com , or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Jordan Slade

MSR Communications

jordan@msrcommunications.com

+1 757-876-5809

Intertrust Platform XPN and TRM Fact Sheet

1. XPN and TRM are based on Intertrust's patented architecture derived from its extensive experience in trusted computing and DRM. They extend existing Intertrust Platform capabilities that include a unique trusted virtualization system, secure execution capabilities, as well as a scalable IoT authentication system that has issued billions of certificates IoT devices globally. Intertrust Platform also includes a highly scalable, cost effective, and secure Time Series Database system for real-time distributed data processing.

2. XPN leverages flexible PKI (public key infrastructure) certificates, the latest standardized cryptographic techniques, attestation, and data governance to seamlessly assure the integrity, authenticity, and secrecy/security/privacy of IoT devices and the data they transmit. XPN's protection persists from the origination device all the way through to cloud services that manage the data and final distribution to the end applications.

3. Unlike VPNs or other network-focused security measures that may only protect one network segment, XPN is specifically designed to be independent of any current or future networking technologies and modalities.

4. XPN adds the following capabilities to Intertrust Platform:

Persistent Data Protection : XPN ensures that sensitive processing in IoT devices only occurs in secure environments. Data packages are digitally signed and optionally encrypted before being transmitted. When received on the server side of Intertrust Platform, the data is verified/validated to ensure its integrity and, upon confirmation, routed to its final destination, or processed in the Platform's secure processing environment. IoT data is also easily combined with other data and metadata sources.

: XPN ensures that sensitive processing in IoT devices only occurs in secure environments. Data packages are digitally signed and optionally encrypted before being transmitted. When received on the server side of Intertrust Platform, the data is verified/validated to ensure its integrity and, upon confirmation, routed to its final destination, or processed in the Platform's secure processing environment. IoT data is also easily combined with other data and metadata sources. Entity Attestation Tokens : When an IoT device is introduced to an application, XPN issues a standards-compliant token attesting that the device is secure and can be trusted. The token is verified by Intertrust Platform to verify its trust state. The application can then determine to trust the device and data it transmits. It communicates this trust state to applications built on Intertrust Platform.

: When an IoT device is introduced to an application, XPN issues a standards-compliant token attesting that the device is secure and can be trusted. The token is verified by Intertrust Platform to verify its trust state. The application can then determine to trust the device and data it transmits. It communicates this trust state to applications built on Intertrust Platform. Enhanced Auditing : Intertrust Platform includes extensive auditing features as part of its data governance capabilities. XPN expands this by introducing the ability to add information on IoT data used in transactions to the audit. This information can include timestamps and attestations on device and data integrity. Organizations can use these enhanced audits for business or regulatory purposes.

: Intertrust Platform includes extensive auditing features as part of its data governance capabilities. XPN expands this by introducing the ability to add information on IoT data used in transactions to the audit. This information can include timestamps and attestations on device and data integrity. Organizations can use these enhanced audits for business or regulatory purposes. Digital Twin and Firewall for Legacy Devices and Systems: Many connected devices, such as SCADA systems used in industrial applications, have limited or no hardware security capabilities. For these devices, XPN maintains a digital twin of the device. This digital twin acts as a firewall for the device in that any connection requests to the device are first received by the digital twin and only routed to the device if determined to be safe.

5. Many IoT devices are installed in home or industrial field environments where organizations can not practically control the security environment. The networks connecting these devices are riddled with security holes including weak security protocols, incomplete implementations and badly configured gateways that can provide easy access to malicious botnets and other malware. Sensitive data can end up exposed and vulnerable to criminal attacks, potentially creating dangerous risks to critical infrastructure. Emerging standards such as the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) IoT Device Cybersecurity Capability Core Baseline (NIST 8259A) are addressing these issues and XPN can be a core technology to meet these standards.

6. TRM allows Intertrust Platform users to manage data sets, content items and IoT devices with a network of secure pointers or tokens. This allows data to be securely associated with digital rights and digital usage rules applied to each other in protected processing environments. Data and edge can now be governed securely in computationally efficient architectures. TRM also provides a distributed authentication system using Interturst's iPKI technology for devices or any Intertrust Certified Blockchain technology. TRM provides support for:



Secure Digital Media NFT and XPN Digital Twin Applications : NFT applications today suffer from massive fraud and lack basic Digital Rights Management capabilities due to a lack of security for the digital contracts and the digital content in the NFT. Intertrust Platform TRM allows security and flexible business models to be applied to NFT platforms. The Platform also allows management of metadata related to NFTs and integration into popular DRM systems such as Intertrust ExpressPlay. TRM is blockchain technology agnostic and can be used with any blockchain that Intertrust certifies.

NFT applications today suffer from massive fraud and lack basic Digital Rights Management capabilities due to a lack of security for the digital contracts and the digital content in the NFT. Intertrust Platform TRM allows security and flexible business models to be applied to NFT platforms. The Platform also allows management of metadata related to NFTs and integration into popular DRM systems such as Intertrust ExpressPlay. TRM is blockchain technology agnostic and can be used with any blockchain that Intertrust certifies. Marketplace and Data Exchange Applications: With TRM, users can govern devices and data and create value exchanges via trusted intermediary clearinghouses for markets such as electricity and carbon. With the expanded audit capabilities provided by XPN combined with TRM, cloud-based value exchange services are trusted and verifiable.

SOURCE Intertrust