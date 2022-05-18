CircleUp Launches Helio, Brings to Market a Broader, Earlier, and Smarter Dataset to Unlock Insights into the Consumer Goods Ecosystem and Keep Companies from Flying Blind

The once internal data platform used to help CircleUp discover and fund some of the nation's top consumer brands is now commercially available to provide emerging brand insights from every retail and direct-to-consumer source with Universal Data.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleUp, a data company offering Universal Data for the emerging consumer goods space, today announced that its previously internal data platform, Helio, is now commercially available to help identify emerging trends, breakout brands and competitive insights across categories.
Helio uses machine learning algorithms to synthesize data on 2.5 million consumer brands from more than 200 data sources, providing a fully integrated, universal view of brand and trend performance to inform innovation, strategy and investment giving leading Consumer Goods companies and investors a competitive advantage.
Over the past several years, CircleUp has utilized Helio as an internal assessment tool to provide sourcing and diligence insights for its investment fund, CircleUp Growth Partners, leading to investments in some of the nation's top consumer brands including Liquid I.V. and Function of Beauty. More recently, the company used insights from Helio to help grow its capital offerings by providing flexible financing options through CircleUp Credit Advisors, which has provided over $1 billion in credit funding since its inception.
Helio's offering comes at a pivotal time for the emerging brand ecosystem.Over the last two years, consumer businesses have shown strength and resilience, with sales growing 4.3% above pre-pandemic levels in 2021 all while battling high inflation and historic unemployment rates. Meanwhile, independent consumer brands have disrupted complete industries entirely online. Today there is not one universal solution for the consumer ecosystem to identify emerging opportunities through brand comparison, trend analysis, and consumer insights. With Helio, investors, innovation divisions, service providers and investment teams have an integrated solution for sourcing, diligence and innovation all in one place.
"The consumer goods industry has fundamentally changed. The way people consume is vastly different than how it was just a few years ago and the way new products are brought to market are fundamentally different as well," said Danny Mitchell, CEO of CircleUp. "Key players, such as Amazon, Instacart, and Drizzly, have transformed how we consume by bringing retail to our doorsteps. No one in the world is capturing data from every retail and direct-to-consumer source, including rapidly-growing channels such as Instagram and TikTok. Everyone in the consumer goods industry using traditional data providers is flying blind. With Helio, the entire consumer ecosystem will experience better outcomes, ranging from inventing and creating more targeted products and services, to responding to competitive threats ahead of time, and identifying disruptive trends and brands before anyone else."
"In just a few months, we've used Helio to source more than one hundred qualified leads that met our category investment thesis, and to execute a brand diligence analysis that helped us make an investment case in a fraction of the time it would have taken our team to do manually. We were very impressed and are looking forward to continuing our work with Helio," said Nico MacDonagh, Investor at Btomorrow Ventures.
While CircleUp has demonstrated Helio's success with the performance of its fund over the last ten years, select private equity, aggregator, and large CPG vendors participated in a beta program to identify strengths and needs. As a result, multiple participants have engaged in acquisitions based on Helio outputs, have increased sourcing efficiencies, and renewed their contract to an annual subscription. CircleUp is committed to building the most complete private market dataset on the market, with plans to integrate more data, build new entity resolution models, enhance the platform's UX and build out an API, allowing for integrations with complementary data providers across the consumer goods space by 2023.
About CircleUp
CircleUp is a data company that uses Helio, which provides Universal Data of the emerging consumer goods space, to support its flagship venture fund, CircleUp Growth Partners, and credit business, CircleUp Credit Advisors. Over the last ten years, CircleUp has supported more than 500 businesses through equity, capital, and community support, propelling some of the nation's breakout consumer brands. With a vast network of entrepreneurs, institutional investors, industry experts, and flexible financing solutions, CircleUp intends to shine a light on untapped human potential and transform the world of private enterprise. To learn more about CircleUp, please visit https://www.circleup.com/. For more information about Helio, please visit http://heliocpg.com/.
Press Contact
Alex Grant
press@circleup.com
SOURCE CircleUp
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.