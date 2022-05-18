Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$92.3 Billion by 2027 - Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market to Reach US$92.3 Billion by the Year 2027

The global market for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries estimated at US$38.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16% CAGR to reach US$46.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Iron Phosphate (lfp) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 15.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 15.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$19.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Segment Corners a 11.6% Share in 2020

In the global Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market Prospects

Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of Battery Value Chain

COVID-19 Hampers Production and Supply of LIBs, But Revival in the Offing

Energy-Storage Materials for Li-ion Batteries Face COVID-19 Headwinds

Competitive Landscape

Batteries: Indispensable Power Source for Modern-Day Consumer & Industrial Applications

An Introduction to Li-ion Battery

Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery

Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries

Applications of Li-Ion Batteries

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type

Automotive Sector to Drive Future Market Gains

Asia-Pacific at Vanguard of Global Lithium Ion Battery Market

at Vanguard of Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Lithium-ion Production Scenario

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for Li-ion Batteries Market

Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Li-ion Battery Technologies

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries

Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries

Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space

Rising Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Recycling

Growing Environmental Footprint of Lithium-Ion Battery Brings Recycling Into the Spotlight

Li-Ion Batteries: Solution for De-Carbonization at the Cost of Environmental Damage

Here's How Li-Ion Battery Boom Impacts the Environment

Why Recycling is Emerging Into the Spotlight?

Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Initiatives

Regulations Push Investments in Li-ion Battery Recycling Plants

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Market Opportunities

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities

Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems

Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries

High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Renewable Systems

Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Li-ion Battery Uptake

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market

New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Innovations in UPS Systems

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with Expansion of Portable Applications

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth

Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Focus on Innovations in Battery Materials to Increase Charging Rates

Emphasis on Lithium-Ion Battery Life Cycle Management

Current Regulatory Framework for Lithium-Ion Batteries and Future Outlook

Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry

Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market

Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market

High Cobalt Prices Affect Production Cost of Li-ion Battery

Solid Battery Technology Set to Leapfrog with Tweaks in Design and Material Options

Shift from Liquid Electrolyte towards Solid-State Battery

Solid-State (Solid Lithium) Design: Intriguing Option for New Applications

No End of Road for Lithium-Ion Batteries as More is Poised to Come with New Options

Innovations in Vehicle Battery to Have Spillover Gains for Stationary Storage Applications

Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies Fuel Market Prospects

Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review

Fire Risk with Lithium-ion Batteries

Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

