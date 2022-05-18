HPIL Holding Secures a $CAD 32 Million Capital Commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM")

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding HPIL is pleased to announce that it has secured a $CAD 32 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), for a 36-month term following the public listing of the Company's common stock on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE). HPIL intends to use the funds to strengthen its business, by providing the financial resources to develop its business segments and markets as well as to incubate further technologies. The share subscription facility will allow HPIL to draw down funds against the issuance of shares of HPIL's common stock. HPIL will control the timing and the size of such drawdowns, subject to specified limits. The Company has issued warrants to GEM to purchase up to three point eight (3.8%) of the outstanding common stock of the Company on a fully diluted basis, which will vest in full concurrently with a public listing of HPIL's shares. During the commitment period, HPIL has the option to increase the facility to $CAD 75.5 million, subject to certain terms and conditions.
"This agreement with GEM helps to secure funding for continued growth and development of the Company as we continue to bring innovative technologies to our key business segments," stated Stephen Brown, CEO of HPIL.
"We are excited to be working with GEM and their excellent team and look forward to achieving significant milestones in 2022 and 2023; as we move forward with our business strategy and take advantage of the opportunities that are available to the Company," stated Stephen Brown, CEO of HPIL.
ABOUT GEM:
Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group based in Paris, New York and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 520 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return and liquidity prole. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments. For more information: http://www.gemny.com
ABOUT HPIL:
HPIL Holding is a worldwide diversified company developing projects with innovative technology that strongly believes in its slogan: WHERE THE HUMAN ELEMENT MEETS THE FUTURISTIC MIND. The Company has a well-versed project slate such as Apogee Dynamics, World Gaming Group, Medusa Artificial Intelligence, NFT Procurement, ZIPPA and Humm Token. www.hpilholding.ca
Safe Harbor:
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information:
info@hpilholding.ca
www.hpilholding.ca
Contact:
Stephen Brown,
CEO
+1 778-819-1956
SOURCE HPIL Holding
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.