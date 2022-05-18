CAN Mobilities Emerges from Stealth with First Smart Cane to Transform Human Mobility

The CAN Go is a state-of-the-art connected device that helps people with mobility challenges walk confidently and live independently

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN Mobilities today announced it is emerging from stealth with its flagship product, the CAN Go—the world's smartest cane. The CAN Go is a smart cane with web and mobile interfaces that combines advanced sensors, communication technology, and data-driven insights to help people with mobility challenges stay mobile, safe and independent.

"One in three seniors uses one or more mobility aid devices today. We started CAN Mobilities to address the mobility challenges hindering the independence of our aging population," said Ahmad AlGhazi, Founder and CEO, CAN Mobilities. "Our mission is to unlock solutions to help people with mobility limitations live better, active lives—and make caregiving more efficient for those that need it."

AlGhazi continues, "Over 10,000 people turn 65 every day, but declining birthrates and the caregiver shortage will leave many older adults without proper care. This will impact the quality of life for many, and that of their loved ones. By leveraging modern technology, we can transform the way we care for older adults and help them stay independent."

Built in collaboration with medical professionals, mobility experts, and world-class UX designers, CAN Go is a first-of-its-kind device that delivers a multifaceted solution for managing the most complex mobility challenges—often related to chronic conditions—and reducing the risk of falls.

"CAN Go is a breakthrough in human-centered design and a must-have for anyone that needs a cane to stay mobile and safe—whether it's due to old age, a disability or an injury," said Don Norman, Former Apple VP, co-founder of the Nielsen Norman group, and author of The Design of Everyday Things . "Falls are a leading cause of injury for the elderly, and the CAN Go has safety features like a built-in light for walking in the dark and a cellular system in case of emergencies. I have been watching CAN Mobilities since its early days, and I am thrilled to see how much they have accomplished. Congratulations to Ahmad and his team."

"Mobility is one of the biggest challenges for older adults. The CAN Go is a modern take on the age-old cane that has the potential to change people's lives by quantifying their mobility to stay safe and active," Jeffrey Krauss, MD, rehabilitation physician at VA Palo Alto Healthcare System and Clinical Assistant Professor at Stanford University. "It also helps keep the patient connected to their family and physician to ensure proper care and accelerate recovery."

"As an engineer, entrepreneur, and founder of a medical device incubator, I recognize the benefits the CAN Go Smart cane offers the senior patient population," said Amr Salahieh, President and CEO, Shifamed. "A walking aid is critical for many patients and has served humanity for hundreds of years without any upgrade or innovation. For the first time, CAN Mobilities is providing a user-friendly cane that allows for stability, tracking, and emergency communication—all in the palm of a senior's hand."

Customers and caregivers can reserve the CAN Go for $20 on the company's website (the $20 will be applied to the purchase price). Features and benefits of the CAN Go include:

Voice Communication . The CAN Go is a cellular-linked device with a built-in SIM card to ensure emergency communication capability without dependence on WiFi. This is critical, as seniors often find it difficult to hold a phone while walking.

. The CAN Go is a cellular-linked device with a built-in SIM card to ensure emergency communication capability without dependence on WiFi. This is critical, as seniors often find it difficult to hold a phone while walking. Rescue Location. The CAN Go is GPS-enabled for safe, independent walking without the risk of getting lost.

The CAN Go is GPS-enabled for safe, independent walking without the risk of getting lost. Night Safety. The CAN Go handle has a built-in bright LED flashlight to provide visibility for walking in the dark, accessible via thumb switch.

The CAN Go handle has a built-in bright LED flashlight to provide visibility for walking in the dark, accessible via thumb switch. Gait Speed and Activity Tracking. The CAN Go has built-in sensors that measure gait speed, which could correlate closely to future mobility, longevity, and reduced risk of falling.

The CAN Go has built-in sensors that measure gait speed, which could correlate closely to future mobility, longevity, and reduced risk of falling. Accessible. The CAN Go can be easily set up from the CAN web platform.

The CAN Go can be easily set up from the CAN web platform. Always Ready. The CAN Go's plug-in wall stand is also its charging station.

About CAN Mobilities

CAN was founded with a mission to advance human mobility. Our goal is to unlock mobility solutions to help people with physical limitations stay active, safe, and live independently—and to make caregiving more efficient for those who need it.

CAN Mobilities empowers independent living through innovation that sits at the intersection of devices, software, and artificial intelligence.

