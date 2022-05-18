DuPont Adds ArmorWall Five-in-One Systems to Innovative Product Portfolio

Premium composite panel systems combine structural sheathing, fire-resistance, air- and water-resistive barriers, and high-performance continuous insulation in one integrated assembly. Constructed using patented Fusion Technology, the panel delivers a high R-value with a 1 to 2-hour fire-rating. Streamlined installation can save time, labor, and material costs

WILMINGTON, Del., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Performance Building Solutions announced the addition of DuPont ArmorWall Systems to its innovative product portfolio. The premium performance exterior commercial wall solution is a five-in-one system incorporating five traditional building enclosure elements into a single panel product: structural sheathing, fire-resistance, air- and water-resistive barriers, and a high-performance continuous insulation layer.

The additions of DuPont™ ArmorWall Plus Fire-Rated (FR) Structural Insulated Sheathing™ (SIS) and DuPont™ ArmorWall SP Plus Fire-Rated (FR) Structural Insulated Sheathing (SIS) are the latest DuPont products to join the impressive portfolio of proven, compatible, and market-leading brands that protect all six sides of the building envelope. DuPont acquired MaxLife Industries' ArmorWall business, including the ArmorWall brand, patented technology, and manufacturing facility in late 2021.

Both ArmorWall Plus FR SIS™ and ArmorWall SP Plus FR SIS utilize patented Fusion Technology to fuse the fire-resistant Magnesium Oxide (MgO) structural sheathing layer to the high-performance poured polyurethane insulation layer, which creates an ideal substrate for many types of cladding attachment. Additionally, all panels arrive at the jobsite with a factory-applied, high-quality air and water-resistive barrier that eliminates the need for additional field-applied coatings or wraps. The systems are available with either ArmorWall Plus FR SIS™ or ArmorWall SP Plus FR SIS as the panel component and include ArmorBoard Plus Structural Sheathing Returns and ArmorSeal accessories as part of the complete system.

ArmorWall SP Plus FR SIS includes an additional layer of MgO sheathing on the interior face, encompassing the polyurethane foam insulation. This addition makes ArmorWall SP Plus FR SIS a two-hour fire-rated assembly, benefiting multi-family projects and buildings in high density areas. Furthermore, both ArmorWall Plus FR SIS™ and ArmorWall SP Plus FR SIS pass NFPA 285 testing as part of DuPont ArmorWall Systems complete wall assemblies.

"The DuPont ArmorWall Systems are innovative additions to DuPont's powerhouse portfolio of commercial wall solutions," said Ryan Miller, North America Commercial Marketing Manager. "Each 5-in-1 panel provides the structural sheathing element with cladding attachment support, potentially eliminating the need for traditional components such as girts and rails that add cost, labor, and complexity to a project. ArmorWall customers across the country attest that use of these wall assembly systems save weeks, not just days, on all types of multifamily and commercial project schedules."

Both ArmorWall Plus FR SIS™ and ArmorWall SP Plus FR SIS are ICC-ES listed. The DuPont ArmorWall Systems have undergone rigorous testing and allow projects to meet continuous insulation requirements, building codes, and the tight timelines of construction schedules faster and more cost-effectively.

About DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design

Grounded in science, DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design are working alongside those who also seek a sustainable tomorrow to help people thrive at home and in their communities for years to come. By developing solutions for managing the air, water and thermal performance of buildings and residences, we help our customers build energy-efficient, resilient, and durable shelters in a rapidly changing world. Backed by unmatched industry insight, building knowledge, and technical support, as well as world-class brands such as Styrofoam™ Brand, Tyvek®, and Great Stuff™, our products and services portfolio enables customers to focus on what they do best, no matter where and how they choose to build.

About DuPont

DuPont DD is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com

