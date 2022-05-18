CardFlight Names New Accomplished Leaders to Executive Team

CardFlight, a leading SaaS payment technology company serving small businesses, today announced the addition of Eli Entin, Vice President of Product, Liam Mahoney, Vice President of People, Christopher Anderson, Senior Director of Information Technology (IT), and Vera Miller, Senior Director of Customer Operations, to an expanding and motivated executive leadership team.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CardFlight, a leading SaaS payment technology company serving small businesses, today announced the addition of Eli Entin, Vice President of Product, Liam Mahoney, Vice President of People, Christopher Anderson, Senior Director of Information Technology (IT), and Vera Miller, Senior Director of Customer Operations, to an expanding and motivated executive leadership team.

"Our greatest strength is our team. Every day our team contributes to CardFlight's strategic growth goals by delivering exceptional work for all of our clients and each other," said Derek Webster, CardFlight Founder and CEO. "Each of these individuals has a track record of excellence and we are excited about the new perspectives and energy they bring to the company," added Webster.

As VP and Head of Product, Eli Entin joins CardFlight as a recognized leader for 20 years in commerce, payments and SMB product management who is known for defining and designing innovative new products, features and services. He is an expert in his field and leverages his deep industry insights to scale CardFlight's payment acceptance products. "The team at CardFlight has demonstrated exceptional talent by expanding product offerings and broadening the reach to new businesses and industries with continuous innovation. The growth is inspiring and I am eager to be a part of shaping the future of the company," said Entin. Previously, Entin served as VP of Product Management at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, where he pioneered the development and launch of Apple Card Monthly Installments as a part of a first-of-a-kind, co-branded credit card by Apple. He also previously served as a Vice President and Head of Product at OnDeck for more than five years where he was responsible for fully self-service, direct-to-merchant credit offering, and launching new products and geographies. Additionally, he worked at OnDeck through a successful IPO. There he was responsible for fully self-service, direct-to-merchant credit offering and launching new products and geographies.

Liam Mahoney brings over two decades of developing talent strategies to drive workforce development and support the rapid expansion of organizations. As Vice President of People, he will build and expand the strategic human resources function, focusing on compliance with best practices, employee engagement, and leading diversity, equity and inclusion. "CardFlight is an exceptional place to work based upon the values, commitments and support of its employees. We are expanding on so many levels and the continued success of the company is a testament to the high-quality work of our long-term employees as well as all the recent amazing talent we have hired and still need to hire! I look forward to accomplishing many great things as VP of People as my team and I support the growth and success of CardFlight," stated Mahoney. Prior to joining CardFlight, Mahoney served as Head of People of Narrativ, where he scaled people operations to support 3200% growth, with a 300% increase in hiring and a 20% jump in diversity in 6 months. He also previously served as Vice President of Technology Talent Strategy and Operation for American Express. There, he led a team of 36 focused on global technology talent acquisition and strategic workforce planning for 7,000+ technology employees globally. Additionally, Mahoney was Head of People for Amazon Advertising.

Christopher Anderson comes to CardFlight as a natural collaborator and technical leader. As Sr. Director of IT at CardFlight, he is currently spearheading the developer operations team. With a passion for technical excellence, he plays an integral role in driving IT strategy, system integration, and product development across the organization. "This is a great opportunity to work on building an internal IT team to support CardFlight's 50+ employees across the country. I am focused on delivering technical excellence with the CardFlight team on all aspects of IT," said Anderson. Before joining CardFlight, Anderson served as Vice President of IT Product Delivery, Operations, and Support at KAR Global, where he steered enterprise application development, service operations, customer support, and product development. At KAR Global, he managed a $60M budget and a team of 95 full-time employees and contractors. Anderson has also achieved multiple certifications, including AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, Project Management Professional (PMP), ITIL Foundation V3 Cisco Certified Networking Professional (CCNP), and Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE).

As Sr. Director of Customer Operations at CardFlight, Vera Miller is a dynamic business visionary. She joined the company in 2021 and is responsible for overseeing all customer operations to deliver maximum customer satisfaction. "Working directly with many different CardFlight customers to identify their unique needs has been a highly satisfying experience. Many of our CardFlight customers are small and independent business owners, so I feel a personal sense of urgency to help them be successful," expressed Miller. Previously, Miller worked at Frontpoint Security as Chief Customer Officer where she transformed the post-sale customer lifecycle. Focused on customer-facing technical product support, customer retention, and supply chain, Vera actively drove continuous improvement, secured cost savings, and increased team productivity. Prior to Frontpoint Security, she served as Vice President of Global Customer Operations at Rosetta Stone.

With new features and expanding hardware options, CardFlight is in use with more than 100,000 merchants across the United States, providing automated tools and robust reporting that saves business owners time and money. In August 2021, CardFlight was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for the fourth year in a row. Adding these additional talented executives to the team is a testament to the momentum of success achieved so far and the bright future ahead.

About CardFlight

CardFlight is an innovative SaaS payment technology company dedicated to empowering small businesses with payment acceptance software that's easy to use and easy to love. The company creates simple payment software that serves the unique needs of merchants who sell and service their customers primarily in the communities in which they live. The company partners with top merchant acquirers to provide cutting-edge solutions designed to help small businesses grow throughout the United States. CardFlight takes pride in building forward-thinking solutions defined by reliability and driven by the goals of both end-users and the channel that serves them in mind. The company has operations in New York City and Lincoln, Nebraska, with employees working across several states in the United States.

SwipeSimple, a signature CardFlight product, reaches businesses through a sales channel of financial institutions, independent sales organizations, and merchant service providers. Used by more than 100,000 small businesses in the U.S., across all 50 states, SwipeSimple lets entrepreneurs quickly accept payments, allowing them to focus more on operating and growing their businesses.

Media Contact:

Alison Rose

602.300.3433

alison@48westagency.com

Media Contact

Alison Rose, 48 West Agency, 6023003433, alison@48westagency.com

SOURCE CARDFLIGHT