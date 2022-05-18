ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Dynamic Funds announces May 2022 cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs

by PRNewswire
May 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 3 min read

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the May 2022 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on May 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on May 31, 2022. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Dynamic Active ETF

Ticker
symbol 
(TSX)

Cash distribution
per unit ($)

Distribution
frequency

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.040

Monthly

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.057

Monthly

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.173

Monthly

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.028

Monthly

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.072

Monthly

Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF

DXR

0.083

Monthly

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.042

Monthly

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c7053.html

