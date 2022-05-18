Dynamic Funds announces May 2022 cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the May 2022 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on May 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on May 31, 2022. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:
Dynamic Active ETF
Ticker
Cash distribution
Distribution
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
DXC
0.040
Monthly
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
DXO
0.057
Monthly
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
DXW
0.173
Monthly
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
DXV
0.028
Monthly
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
DXP
0.072
Monthly
Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF
DXR
0.083
Monthly
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
DXB
0.042
Monthly
For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.
Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/
