SCIENTIFIC GAMES CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE & COMPLIANCE OFFICER STEPHEN RICHARDSON APPOINTED TO NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY SECURITY COALITION'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces that Stephen Richardson, Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer, was appointed to the National Technology Security Coalition's Board of Directors. With a 28-year security background including 22 years at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Richardson will help lead the strategic direction of the NTSC. He joins a prestigious group of chief information security officers who represent a broad cross-section of enterprise companies with a vested interest in protecting the security of their customers and employees through policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.

"Steve's experience is vast and encompasses overseeing compliance and regulatory requirements related to cybersecurity at Scientific Games and holding senior security leadership roles in the FBI," said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC. "He has extensive knowledge and experience with cybersecurity, cyber forensics, and Homeland Security practices within the federal government and private sector. We are honored to have Steve join our Board and look forward to his insights about national cybersecurity policy as we continue to shape our strategy and positions."

Based at Scientific Games' global headquarters in metro Atlanta, Richardson joined the company in 2018 as Chief Compliance Officer and was promoted to Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer in August 2021. He has oversight responsibilities related to all aspects of information security, information technology, compliance, human resources, and internal auditing for Scientific Games.

"We congratulate Steve on his appointment to the National Technology Security Coalition's esteemed Board of Directors," said Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh. "Steve is an experienced leader of organizational risk management efforts incorporating identification and mitigation of potential risks, internal and external crisis response, and resource deployment. Scientific Games, our employees and customers are fortunate to have him on our team."

During his tenure at the FBI, most recently as the Assistant Director of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division in Washington, D.C., Richardson developed and implemented strategies and procedures to directly identify and mitigate criminal and cyber threats specifically related to financial crimes, foreign corruption, money laundering and illicit finance.

Richardson joins a prestigious board of CISOs representing leading companies including Aaron's, Inc., Aflac, Arizona State University, Blackhawk Network, Cardinal Health, Cisco Systems, Comcast Corporation, Discover Financial Services, Dollar Tree, Inc., Edward Jones Investments, Eli Lilly & Company, Eonia Consulting, Equifax, Globe Life, Graham Holdings, GSK Consumer Health, Hearst, Hound Labs, Huntington Bank, ICE, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Microsoft Corporation, McKesson, Motorola Mobility, NCR, Norfolk Southern Corporation, Oceaneering, Proofpoint, Inc., Republic National Distributing Company, RedSeal, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, The Sage Group, Synovus, Starbucks, TaxSlayer, Technology Association of Georgia, The Chemours Company, TransUnion, United Health Group/Optum, Unisys, USAA, U.S. Bank, Voya Financial, and Western Digital.

The NTSC provides a platform for CISO to advocate for beneficial legislative and regulatory policies, encouraging dialogue about cybersecurity issues, laws, and regulations through advocacy engagement with congressional members, regional CISO policy roundtables, and its own National CISO Policy Conference.

Scientific Games is the global leader in lottery games, sports betting and technology, and the partner of choice for government lotteries. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, legendary performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry ever forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com .

