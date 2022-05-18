HomeLister Makes Creating a Listing Easy as One, Two, Three

HomeLister aims to make the home selling process as simple as possible.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeLister, the online-based digital brokerage, is ready to simplify the online home-selling process. They believe in full transparency to ensure that every seller gets the most out of their home sale.

The best part? From listing to closing, you can do it all from the comfort of home.

The CEO and founder of HomeLister.com, Lindsay McLean, had a mission in mind when creating the company:

"I wanted an online service that would list your home on the MLS and other popular real estate search websites, then walk you through the home selling process without costing you 25% of your equity. It didn't exist, and that's why HomeLister was born."

Homeowners who use traditional real estate agents can lose up to 25% of their home equity with an average 6% agent commission. HomeLister does not charge a percentage based commission fee. Instead, a transparent, one-time fee is charged before the home gets posted on the site.

It's simple. No surprises. No hidden fees.

With HomeLister.com's three-tiered pricing ranges, customers can choose what type of help they need when selling their homes. Plans range from "Basic," "Premium," and "Platinum." Each package has different tools and features that fit the customer's budget and vision for their home sale. The à la carte options that customers can add on create a more customizable experience.

"Exceptional experience! For a fair fee, we received an MLS listing, an online template easy to use for posting the details of our house, professional photography, and a responsive experience," one customer wrote. "Our house sold after showing to approximately 20 interested parties. We garnered eight offers and sold above asking. My wife and I highly recommend HomeLister. HomeLister is a modern-day alternative to an overpriced and outdated realtor process."

About HomeLister

HomeLister offers homeowners an empowering new way to sell their home without hiring a traditional real estate agent. Homeowners get their listing added to the MLS and every major real estate website with the ability to choose how much assistance they would like from HomeLister, and add additional services - like offer negotiation and professional photography - along the way. The company never takes a percentage of the sale price, charging a low flat fee starting at $599 instead. Learn more at homelister.com.

