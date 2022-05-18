Ground Labs Introduces Enterprise Recon 2.6, Enabling Organizations to Seamlessly Discover Data

Award-winning data discovery solution accelerates PII scanning and data compliance with new enhancements

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground Labs , the leading provider of data discovery solutions, today announced the general availability of Enterprise Recon 2.6, the latest version of its award-winning solution, Enterprise Recon . This new release introduces new platform integrations along with improved authentication workflows to ensure compliance while supporting enterprise remediation and interoperability.

Enterprise Recon is a smart data discovery solution that enables organizations to find and remediate personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive information across the broadest range of structured and unstructured data on servers, desktops, emails, databases, and cloud storage. Ground Labs Enterprise Recon customers can now upgrade to version 2.6 to access new security and authentication features as well as increased scanning capabilities cloud storage platforms.

Key features of Enterprise Recon 2.6 include:

Integration with Google Cloud Storage: Search for sensitive data in Google Cloud projects, with the flexibility to select specific Cloud Storage buckets or objects to scan;

Search for sensitive data in Google Cloud projects, with the flexibility to select specific Cloud Storage buckets or objects to scan; Updated authentication protocols aligning with least privilege access: enabling improved authentication support for Microsoft OneDrive Business and SharePoint Online.

enabling improved authentication support for Microsoft OneDrive Business and SharePoint Online. Identify sensitive data on a wider range of sources: Scan and remediate sensitive PII on SAP HANA databases, Salesforce CRM platforms, Cloudera Distribution for Hadoop, and more;

Scan and remediate sensitive PII on SAP HANA databases, Salesforce CRM platforms, Cloudera Distribution for Hadoop, and more; Data Access Governance: Identify open access permissions for locations containing sensitive data, and immediately take action to minimize risk by locking down access to those locations;

Identify open access permissions for locations containing sensitive data, and immediately take action to minimize risk by locking down access to those locations; Reporting features including Risk Scoring & Labeling: Set up risk profiles to automatically map sensitive data locations to a specific set of rules, labels and scores;

Set up risk profiles to automatically map sensitive data locations to a specific set of rules, labels and scores; Delegated Remediation: Easily delegate remediation tasks to another user, streamlining workflows to achieve flexibility and scalability in compliance efforts;

Easily delegate remediation tasks to another user, streamlining workflows to achieve flexibility and scalability in compliance efforts; Support for Linux 4 Agents: Enterprise Recon agents can now be installed on hosts running Linux 4 RPM-based distributions, including CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Fedora 29 and more.

"As the industry standard PII discovery tool, Enterprise Recon empowers global organizations to seamlessly uncover all critical and regulated data to comply with an extensive range of data privacy standards, including GDPR, PCI DSS, CCPA, HIPAA and the Australian Privacy Act," says Stephen Cavey, co-founder and chief evangelist at Ground Labs.

Enterprise Recon is powered by GLASS Technology™, Ground Labs' proprietary award-winning, pattern-matching technology. GLASS Technology™ efficiently detects and matches complex data patterns across a variety of platforms, enabling the fastest and most accurate data discovery capabilities on the market today.

About Ground Labs

Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, enables organizations to find, secure and remediate all of their data across multiple types and locations — whether it's stored on-premise or in the cloud. Ground Labs serves as a comprehensive and trusted solution within Fortune 500 and small and medium-sized enterprises across North America to confidently mitigate risk and find sensitive data. For more information, visit www.groundlabs.com .

