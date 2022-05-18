Classroom Winners of Learning A-Z Donation Drive in Collaboration with UNICEF Kid Power® Announced

Students Donate More Than 1M Days of Clean Water and 100k Healthy Meals to Families in Need

TUCSON, Ariz., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Learning A-Z ®, a Cambium Learning Group company, announced the winners of its Spring 2022 Student Donation Challenge, held in collaboration with UNICEF Kid Power®, a program of UNICEF USA. Taylor Papotto's first-grade class at Colonel John Robinson School in Massachusetts donated the most meals to U.S. families in need, and Katherine Ho's seventh-grade inclusion class at Brookview Middle School in Ontario donated the most days of water to families in need around the world.

In total, students around the world enthusiastically donated over 1 billion stars through completing interactive reading activities on the Learning A-Z platform, resulting in 111,899 healthy meals distributed in the United States and 1,175,440 days of clean water donated to communities worldwide. On average, students who participated in the star donation drive read three times more books, advanced in reading levels more quickly, and showed much higher engagement than students in classrooms that did not participate in the donation challenge.

"We're amazed by the compassion of students and their desire to exercise empathy within the classroom to make a real-life impact," said Lisa O'Masta, president of Learning A-Z. "As we keep working to find new and effective ways for students to bolster their literacy skills within the classroom while giving back to their communities, we're grateful for both the participating classrooms and UNICEF Kid Power for making this donation drive possible."

This is the third time that Learning A-Z has teamed up with UNICEF Kid Power to motivate students to read and complete their work to support their communities. Participating students used Learning A-Z online instructional resources Raz-Plus®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Vocabulary A-Z® and Writing A-Z® to earn, and then donate, digital stars while completing assignments. Through a collaboration with UNICEF Kid Power, Learning A-Z is able to convert these donations into real-world impact. U.S. students redeemed their stars to provide healthy meals for those facing hunger. Students outside the U.S. redeemed their stars for water purification tablets to help communities in need around the world.

"Children want to make positive changes in their local communities and around the world," said Wendy Zachrisen, Senior Director of Strategic Planning and Operations at UNICEF Kid Power. "We're so proud of what Learning A-Z kids have accomplished—specifically how much they chose to help families in need—through this collaboration. The fact that we can also support children's literacy education is an added bonus," Zachrisen said.

Learning A-Z and UNICEF Kid Power first teamed up in the fall of 2020. To date, this powerful collaboration has provided students with three donation challenges that have resulted in truly amazing real-world impact. In total, Learning A-Z students have donated more than 5.7 billion stars they earned on the Learning A-Z platform, unlocking more than 458,000 healthy meals and 2.8 million days of drinking water for families and communities in need around the world. Moreover, students who participate find extra motivation to read and practice literacy with the purpose of helping others.

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z® delivers pre-K–6 solutions that inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension, and instill the joy of learning in elementary students. Its award-winning digital products, which include Reading A-Z® and Raz-Kids®, are used by more than 12 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a Cambium Learning ® Group company.

For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to pursue a more equitable world for every child. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.

UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world's most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org .

About UNICEF Kid Power

UNICEF Kid Power, a program of UNICEF USA, is a free interactive video platform that helps children discover how their everyday activities — such as moving and learning — can make a difference in the world. As children interact with Kid Power Up videos, they unlock critical support that UNICEF and its partners distribute to children who need extra support in our global and local communities. To learn more, visit www.UnicefKidPower.org .

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services across the K-12 space. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as an education leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued and supported. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning® and Kurzweil Education®.

CONTACT: Erin McCreadie, erin@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/classroom-winners-of-learning-a-z-donation-drive-in-collaboration-with-unicef-kid-power-announced-301549728.html

SOURCE Learning A-Z