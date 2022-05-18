Infosec Institute Unveils New Role-Guided Cybersecurity Training Roadmaps to Skill-Up Teams and Close Global Skills Gap Faster

Infosec Skills Roles maps hands-on training and certifications to the 12 most in-demand cybersecurity roles to maximize training efficiency

MADISON, Wis., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today unveiled Infosec Skills Roles, pre-built training roadmaps aligned to the 12 most in-demand cybersecurity roles including SOC Analyst, Penetration Tester, Security Engineer and Cybersecurity Beginner. Hosted in the Infosec Skills training platform, Infosec Skills Roles helps organizations upskill and cross-train talent for open security roles while also improving engagement and performance.

Today there are over 600,000 unfilled cybersecurity roles in the U.S., with more than half requiring at least one certification. As critical cybersecurity roles remain unfilled and technology change continues to outpace skill development, organizations are increasingly vulnerable to today's record number of cyber threats. Additionally, security leaders face increasing pressure to prevent and mitigate cyberattacks with overburdened cyber teams, inadequate training programs and limited resources.

To help cyber leaders upskill and cross-train talent quickly, Infosec Skills Roles provide training recommendations for 12 of the most common cybersecurity positions, enabling enterprises to upskill and reskill cyber talent at scale and individuals to break into the industry. Backed by the research of skills requested by employers and a panel of cybersecurity subject matter experts, each of the 12 Infosec Skills Roles clearly outline which training and certifications are needed so learners can laser focus on the most important areas to strengthen and security leaders fill skill gaps on their teams.

"We leverage the NICE Framework Knowledge and Skill Statement mapping inside the Infosec Skills platform to maximize training relevancy and accelerate professional development. With the new Infosec Skills Roles, we will be able to quickly point learners in the right direction and fill open roles on our team more efficiently," said James Beamon, Dean of the CyberEDGE Academy at Leidos. "We are finding that retention rates are going up in our cybersecurity roles because people feel like they're being listened to. They're provided opportunities that they may not have had before."

"Filling the cybersecurity talent pipeline with skilled and certified professionals is the key to helping organizations stay secure and competitive in the ever-evolving threatscape. We created Infosec Skills Roles to simplify the process and make cybersecurity careers more accessible," said Joanna Beer, VP of Content at Infosec. "Both individual learners and organizations can use Infosec Skills Roles to adapt to different learner needs and give people the skills they need quickly."

Recently named a Leader in IT Training by IDC Marketscape, the Infosec Skills platform offers 1,400+ hands-on cybersecurity courses and cyber ranges mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix. Infosec Skills helps cyber leaders prepare teams for ATT&CK tactics, guide team development and fast-track certification, with over 80% of learners reporting improved skills and abilities.

Infosec Skills Roles will be showcased at the upcoming RSA Conference, June 6-9 in San Francisco, CA and Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit June 7-9, in National Harbor, MD. Individuals are encouraged to explore Infosec Skills Roles firsthand and take Infosec's new #MyCyberRole quiz with a custom role recommendation and a trial Infosec Skills subscription to start training towards their newly matched role.

About Infosec

Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.

