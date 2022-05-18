WashingtonExec Names Guidehouse's Charles Beard COO of the Year

Beard recognized for achieving operational efficiencies for next generation consultancy

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Charles Beard, Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been named COO of the Year by WashingtonExec. The annual event and award ceremony was held in McLean, VA on May 11, 2022.

The Chief Officer Awards recognize the most effective and innovative executives in Chief Officer positions in government and industry. The recognitions highlight remarkable leadership and positive impact on the GovCon community.

As COO of Guidehouse, Beard is instrumental in the firm's strategy, working to further build out the leading next generation consultancy. While maintaining oversight to the day-to-day performance of Guidehouse's business operations, he led the company's global response to the pandemic, directed the activities of the integration management office and synergy efforts of both the Navigant and Dovel acquisitions, was instrumental in the creation of the company headquarters in northern Virginia, and has leaned forward on recent global security matters on behalf of the company and its employees.

"Charles is laser focused on building the business platform to support Guidehouse clients and employees with innovative technology, security, operational and staffing models," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "He is an integral part of the leadership team, differentiating Guidehouse as one of the world's leading consultancies that focuses on the well being of its employees and families around the globe. We wholeheartedly congratulate Charles on this well-deserved recognition."

An enthusiastic and forward-thinking leader, Beard played a key role working across the leadership teams to achieve operational efficiencies and strategic agility at the enterprise level using cloud-based technologies and adopting new employment models for the workforce of the future. He led the team in translating those needs, reshaping the company's real estate portfolio and constructing new office designs that bring "hybrid work" to life – most notably Guidehouse's new headquarters in Tysons Corner.

"I am fortunate to be part of this incredibly talented team and am so grateful for this recognition celebrating the impact of their efforts," said Beard. "This is a critical stage in our journey, and I couldn't be more excited for what's to come as we continue to build out the next-generation consultancy."

