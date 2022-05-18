Amberdata Appoints Ryan Burdick as SVP Global Sales

Accomplished executive brings more than 15 years of global sales leadership to the company
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberdata, the leading provider of digital asset data, today announced the appointment of Ryan Burdick as SVP Global Sales.
Mr. Burdick has over fifteen years of experience building and leading high performance commercial teams focused on delivering enterprise data, analytics and technology solutions to the financial services industry. He has led several companies through rapid growth and profitability. During his career he has focused on helping businesses develop high performing enterprise sales teams that have delivered $150M in top line growth. Ryan joins from Xignite, where he was responsible for global sales and partnerships. He has held Sales and Customer Success leadership roles with S&P Global as well as Markit.
"Accelerating institutional adoption of crypto and other digital assets is driving massive growth and we need to scale our global team to address it," said Shawn Douglass, CEO, Amberdata. "Ryan brings exceptional experience in building global sales teams and has domain experience delivering data and analytics solutions to the large financial institutions we serve. We are excited to have Ryan joining our leadership team to drive our global sales strategy and expansion."
"Amberdata's growth over the past year has been tremendous and I'm excited to work with such a dynamic team," said Burdick. "Digital assets and blockchain technology represent a generational shift across financial services and it's a privilege to join the leading provider of data, analytics and infrastructure for institutional participants."
About Amberdata
Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit amberdata.io.
SOURCE Amberdata
