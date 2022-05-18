CHERTOFF CAPITAL ADVISES VALKYRIE ENTERPRISES, INC. IN ITS SALE TO DC CAPITAL PARTNERS

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17, 2022, Valkyrie Enterprises, Inc. ("Valkyrie" or "the Company"), a leading provider of advanced engineering services and technology solutions supporting U.S. national security and diplomatic missions globally, was acquired by DC Capital Partners Management, LP ("DCCP").

Chertoff Capital LLC ("Chertoff Capital"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Valkyrie.

Founded in 2007 by Gary Lisota, Valkyrie provides advanced engineering, modeling and simulation, infrastructure sustainment, warfighter readiness, and training services to the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") and allied nations. Valkyrie employs a highly technical and experienced workforce consisting of over 700 engineers, technicians, managers, and industry specialists. The Company has grown strategically into a preeminent end-to-end provider of mission-critical services and solutions in three key domains: (i) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, and Intelligence ("C5I"), (ii) Maritime Modernization, and (iii) Readiness & Sustainment. In connection with the acquisition, Hill Technical Solutions, LLC ("HTS"), an existing portfolio company of DCCP, will be merged into Valkyrie.

Jason Kaufman, President of Chertoff Capital, stated "Valkyrie's visionary executives carried out a series of strategic acquisitions to build capability in areas critical to supporting our nation's realignment to great power competition and the high-end fight. Their successful strategy, along with our deal team's strategic management of the sale process, attracted a top tier financial partner in DCCP. Valkyrie's combination with HTS, itself a leader in digital engineering, creates a dynamic powerhouse positioned to support next-generation warfare."

Ryan Hoffman, Managing Director at Chertoff Capital, added: "As a founder-led and majority ESOP-owned business, Valkyrie sought a partner to support the Company's next phase of growth. DCCP demonstrated creativity and a clear value creation strategy to emerge as the winner in a competitive M&A process. The transaction achieves Valkyrie's shareholder objectives while also creating a premier engineering services and technology solutions platform poised for future growth. We are honored to have represented Valkyrie in this transaction."

Gary Lisota, Founder and CEO of Valkyrie, said: "Chertoff Capital from the outset of the transaction process demonstrated that they were a true partner to me and our Leadership Team. Their deep DoD industry expertise, strong network of relationships, and targeted strategic process ultimately led us to an exclusive partnership with DCCP. We would not have completed this transaction without their expertise, counsel, and ability to manage detailed information and all strategic objectives of several constituencies involved in this transaction including the Company, DCCP and ESOP Trust. In summary, Chertoff is a first-rate firm and partner."

ABOUT VALKYRIE

Valkyrie is a leading provider of advanced engineering services and technology solutions that support U.S. national security and diplomatic missions globally. Valkyrie provides U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Federal Government, and allied government customers with mission-critical services and solutions that align with strategic defense initiatives focused on near-peer adversaries and the future "high-end" fight.

ABOUT CHERTOFF CAPITAL

Chertoff Capital is an industry leading investment bank serving high growth, mission-focused companies in the national security, information security, and government technology markets. As the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, Chertoff Capital provides clients with a highly differentiated advisory offering that brings together transaction expertise with unparalleled business strategy insights. Chertoff Capital professionals have advised on well over 100 transactions over the last 20 years.

ABOUT DC CAPITAL PARTNERS

DC Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, focused on making control equity investments in middle market companies that provide differentiated and innovative services and solutions to the Government and Engineering markets.

